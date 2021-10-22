Adele, Easy On Me şarkısıyla herkesin dilinde...
İngiliz şarkıcı Adele, uzun süre ara verdiği müzik dünyasına geri döndü. 5 yıl sonra yayınladığı ilk şarkısıyla rekor kırdı.
2016’da yayınlanan Water Under The Bridge’den bu yana ilk Adele şarkısı olan Easy On Me, iTunes’un İngiltere ve ABD listesine ilk sıradan giriş yaptı. Şarkı, şimdiden Apple Music’in ABD’deki en çok dinlenen dördüncü şarkısı oldu.
Easy On Me, Spotify’da ise platformun bir gün içinde en çok dinlenen parça unvanının sahibi oldu. Şarkının video klibi de YouTube’da 1 günde 47 milyondan fazla kez izlendi.
Şarkının sözleri
[Verse 1]
There ain't no gold in this river
That I've been washing my hands in forever
I know there is hope in these waters
But I can't bring myself to swim
When I am drowning in the silence
Baby, let me in
[Chorus]
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
Didn't get the chance to
Feel the world around me
I had no time to choose
What I chose to do
So go easy on me
[Verse 2]
There ain't room for things to change
When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways
You can't deny how hard I've tried
I changеd who I was to put you both first
But now I give up
[Chorus]
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
Didn't gеt the chance to
Feel the world around me
Had no time to choose
What I chose to do
So go easy on me
[Bridge]
I had good intentions
And the highest hopes
But I know right now
It probably doesn't even show
[Chorus]
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
Didn't get the chance to
Feel the world around me
Had no time to choose
What I chose to do
So go easy on me