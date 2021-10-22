Adele, Easy On Me şarkısıyla herkesin dilinde...

2016’da yayınlanan Water Under The Bridge’den bu yana ilk Adele şarkısı olan Easy On Me, iTunes’un İngiltere ve ABD listesine ilk sıradan giriş yaptı. Şarkı, şimdiden Apple Music’in ABD’deki en çok dinlenen dördüncü şarkısı oldu.

Easy On Me, Spotify’da ise platformun bir gün içinde en çok dinlenen parça unvanının sahibi oldu. Şarkının video klibi de YouTube’da 1 günde 47 milyondan fazla kez izlendi.

Şarkının sözleri

[Verse 1]

There ain't no gold in this river

That I've been washing my hands in forever

I know there is hope in these waters

But I can't bring myself to swim

When I am drowning in the silence

Baby, let me in



[Chorus]

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn't get the chance to

Feel the world around me

I had no time to choose

What I chose to do

So go easy on me



[Verse 2]

There ain't room for things to change

When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways

You can't deny how hard I've tried

I changеd who I was to put you both first

But now I give up



[Chorus]

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn't gеt the chance to

Feel the world around me

Had no time to choose

What I chose to do

So go easy on me



[Bridge]

I had good intentions

And the highest hopes

But I know right now

It probably doesn't even show



[Chorus]

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn't get the chance to

Feel the world around me

Had no time to choose

What I chose to do

So go easy on me