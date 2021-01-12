Turkey Launches First Lithium Production Plant

​​​Turkey launched its first lithium production plant, the Eti Maden Lithium Carbonate Production Plant, in Eskişehir, which is expected to contribute to the country's energy needs over the next years. The plant was opened with a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with a video conference on December 26.

“We will hopefully meet more than half of our lithium demand, all of which we currently import, once the plant operates in full capacity," said President Erdoğan, referring to lithium carbonate and marketable boron products, which are produced by using the boron and lithium in wastes. "We plan to supply the lithium to be used in the batteries of the TOGG car from this plant," President Erdoğan added.

The plant, which will start production with 10 tons per year, is expected to gradually produce 600 tons per year in the next 3 years.

Domestically-produced lithium will be used in the batteries of electric cars, phones and tablets.​​