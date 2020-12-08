Mantle cell lymphoma clinical trials

Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) is most commonly an aggressive and rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that occurs in the cells of the mantle zone. MCL accounts for about 6% of all NHL cases in the U.S. It is most commonly diagnosed in later stages and it occurs from a malignant transformation of a B lymphocyte in the mantle zone. The transformed B lymphocyte then grows uncontrollably and results in an accumulation of lymphoma cells that cause lymph nodes to swell.

In order to determine the best treatment plan, doctors first determine the prognosis so that they can identify which patients need more aggressive therapy. The types of treatment that are available include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy and stem cell transplants. Clinical trials are also a good treatment option if standard care hasn’t proved effective, since clinical trials give their patients first access to treatments, procedures and new research that have yet to be implemented into standard care.