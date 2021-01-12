Investment Office Signs MoU with Azerbaijan’s KOBİA

President Erdoğan was received by his Azerbaijani counterpart President İlham Aliyev at a dinner given in his honor on the night of his arrival.

On December 10, President Erdoğan delivered a speech at Azerbaijan’s victory celebrations held in Baku.

The Investment Office President Burak Dağlıoğlu was among the delegation accompanying President Erdoğan during his visit. The Investment Office signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Development Agency (KOBİA) within the framework of the visit.