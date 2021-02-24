banner363

Discover Bodrum with Lujo Hotel's new sea plane

Lujo Hotel Bodrum is preparing to delight its guests with its newest addition to its extraordinary services this season: the sea plane. The plane will be used for daily cultural excursions that will appeal to local and international travellers, as well as being used as a transfer vehicle in and around Bodrum.

GLOBAL NEWS 24.02.2021, 14:38
The Coolest Way to Discover the Surroundings

Always aiming to create unforgettable memories for its guests, Lujo Hotel Bodrum adds a sea plane to its transfer options to add even more “Art and Joy” to ordinary experiences. Now Lujo guests can choose from the already existing helicopter, motor yacht, catamaran, VIP transfer cars – or the newly added sea plane to get around town or visit places like the Yalikavak Marina.

Expand Your Horizon with a Selection of Routes

The routes of Lujo Hotel Bodrum’s sea plane expand well beyond Bodrum. The planned routes include but are not limited to Ephesus Ruins for those who want to witness the historical and natural beauties of Turkey; the Dead Sea for the adventurers who want to try paragliding and/or other adrenaline sports; Çeşme for those who want to spend their day a little differently; Salda Lake for those who have heard of its fame and want to see it with their own eyes.

The durations vary from half a day to a whole day depending on the chosen excursion. With a wide selection of experiences the sea plane is going to be one of the favorite entertainment options of the season.

Greek Islands, Here We Come!

Lujo Hotel Bodrum hosts the most vivid performances nightly, offering its guests the highest quality of entertainment in Bodrum. Now Lujo guests also have the option to experience the night life of Mykonos or to discover the beauties of Greek Islands such as Santorini, Kos, and Rhodes – via a round trip with Lujo’s sea plane.

