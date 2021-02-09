Britain Will Explore Mixing Vaccine Doses

British Deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi stated “it’s very unlikely that the current vaccine won’t be effective on the variants especially when it’s comes to hospitalization and severe illness.” He also stated that current vaccines would protect people against infection but needs close monitoring.

Vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca are looking for ways to improve their vaccine to ensure they are ready for any variant- there are about 4000 Covid-19 variants around the world according to Zahawi.

Researchers behind mixing vaccines are trying to understand if two types of