3 MICHELIN STARS FOR HÉLÈNE DARROZE AND 2 MICHELIN STARS FOR ANDREW WONG IN 1 NIGHT

It was an incredible evening last night for the UK as the Michelin Great Britain and Ireland 2021 was announced. No less than 23 restaurants were awarded the new Michelin green star for sustainability, 17 new one stars were announced, 3 new two stars and 2 new three stars, bringing the total number of Michelin recognised restaurants within the UK to 185. This has been a devastating year for Hospitality in the British Isles, so the guide announcements were not only very welcome, but saw some very emotional responses from everyone involved.

HÉLÈNE DARROZE HONOURED WITH 5 MICHELIN STARS IN ONE WEEK

2021 is already proving an exceptional vintage for Hélène Darroze who, after receiving a second star in the Michelin Guide France last week for her restaurant "Marsan" in Paris, has now been awarded the ultimate 3 stars in the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland for her London restaurant "Hélène Darroze at The Connaught", within The Connaught Hotel.

In 2008, the legendary Connaught Hotel in prestigious Mayfair, was searching for a French chef to run its kitchen and reconnect with the tradition of French cuisine and turned to Hélène Darroze who took up the challenge and responsibility. It was awarded its first Michelin star in 2009, six months after opening and a second in 2011.

Speaking after the ceremony, Hélène said: "It is with immense emotion and honour that I receive this award. My first thoughts are with my teams, especially Kirk Whittle, my Pastry accomplice for the last 17 years, Executive Chef Marco Zampese and Restaurant Manager Mirko Benzo, who have been working with me at The Connaught for over 8 years. My thoughts also go out to Paddy McKillen, co-owner of The Connaught, who has trusted me to take the reins of the gourmet restaurant since 2008. My appreciation particularly goes to the small suppliers who have helped us, especially the wonderful and emerging British producers, without whom good cooking would not be possible and need support at this time. I am also particularly proud to receive this award alongside my friend Chef Clare Smyth. Believe in your dreams – everything is possible, and stay true to your femininity!”

Faithful to her philosophy both in Paris and London, Hélène Darroze creates a cuisine that gives pride of place to produce, whether sourced in her native Les Landes and the Basque Country, regions where she grew up, or in the British Isles. This signature cuisine - inspired not just by her roots, but also her travels, the people she has met and of course her strong link with the United Kingdom - is remarkably executed by Marco Zampese, assisted by a team of 15 people and directed by Mirko Benzo and his collaborators in the prestigious dining room, recently renovated by Pierre Yovanovitch.

CELEBRATIONS AS A.WONG RECEIVES COVETED SECOND MICHELIN STAR









Restaurant A.Wong has been awarded a second Michelin star in the 2021 edition of the prestigious Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland at yesterday evening’s launch ceremony, streamed live from Paris.

This marks the first time a Chinese restaurant outside Asia has been honoured in this way.

Chef Patron Andrew Wong opened A.Wong with his wife Nathalie and Restaurant Director, Chinobek in 2012. Showcasing the rich diversity of China’s food culture and its 14 international borders, the restaurant was awarded its first Michelin star in 2017.

Based on an intuitive expression of tradition, authenticity and craft, Andrew garners inspiration from the work of past ancestors and present masters with equal respect, celebrating their truest form with a fresh perspective and subtle innovation.

Commenting, Andrew said, “We are beyond delighted to have been recognised by Michelin with a second star. We have an incredible team who have supported us every day and been such an integral part of this journey. Like so many restaurants, this has been a hard and challenging year and we’re all just looking forward to celebrating - virtually - and hopefully in person in the not too distant future!”