Pancreatic cancer is the 12th most common cancer worldwide, according to the American Institute for Cancer Research. Pancreatic cancer is hard to diagnose in early stages, because it does not show many symptoms until it is advanced stage. Because of this, pancreatic cancer clinical trials are crucial. Clinical trials investigate new treatments or new combinations of treatments, and they are necessary for determining innovative treatments for pancreatic cancer patients. Without them, pancreatic cancer treatment will remain the same and the 5-year survival rate will not increase. Right now, the five-year survival rate is 10%, and with clinical trials, there is hope that it will be much greater in the future.

Finding the right clinical trial for you can be difficult without assistance. Clinical trials have procedures and enrollment criteria that a patient much match in order to participate. Often times, patients find a trial they may be eligible for and travel to the clinical trial site only to learn that they are not eligible. There are tools out there that can help patients navigate the clinical trial search process, like Massive Bio’s SYNERGY-AI Clinical Trial Matching System. The system delivers patients with a list of clinical trials that they may be eligible for, then patient advocates do all of the work and guide the patient through the process of enrollment, making it simple and easy.