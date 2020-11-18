Son Dakika
Greece migrants: Afghan father charged over son's drowning death
Greek authorities have charged an asylum-seeker after his six-year-old son drowned when the boat they were using to cross from Turkey capsized.
The Afghan man is accused of having endangered his son's life - reportedly the first such case in the country.
The dinghy sank off Samos Island on 8 November. The man made it to shore and sought help, but his son's lifeless body was found the next morning.
Thousands of migrants have arrived in Greece from Turkey so far this year.
