If you are looking for new treatment options for cervical cancer, cervical cancer clinical trials may be a great option for you. Clinical trials give you access to new treatments that are not widely available to everyone. They help advance research needed to improve current treatments, prevention, and diagnosis for cervical cancer patients. A pre-screening process occurs before you are determined eligible to enroll in a clinical trial. This pre-screening process helps select patients that are most likely to receive a benefit from the treatment.

Cervical cancer clinical trials can offer cancer treatment options, as well as treatments to relieve side effects and symptoms during treatment or a long time after treatment has ended. Finding a clinical trial that is right can be overwhelming and difficult. Massive Bio offers a Clinical Trial Matching Service for cervical cancer patients to help find the best cervical cancer clinical trials for a specific cancer case through their SYNERGY-AI based tool. In addition to the Clinical Trial Matching Service, they also offer a Virtual Tumor Board, which gives cervical cancer patients access to a team of expert cervical cancer treatment doctors.