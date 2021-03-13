Türkiye Basketbol Ligi: Kocaeli BŞB Kağıtspor: 72 - Budo Gemlik: 74
Türkiye Basketbol Ligi 22. hafta karşılaşmasında Kocaeli Büyükşehir Belediyesi Kağıtspor evinde ağırladığı Budo Gemlik’e son saniye basketiyle 72-74 mağlup oldu.
Salon: Atatürk Spor Salonu
Hakemler: Önder Yılmaz xx, Ahmet Taner İbin xx, Nihat Çetin xx
KBB Kağıtspor: Burak Şaşmaz x, Sertay Gürsu xxx 15, Mert Ulutaş xxx 11, Horace Gilbert Spencer xxx 18, Uğur Dokuyan xx 4, Bora Hun Paçun x 1 , Sertan İbrahim Sarı x 5 , Hakan Şanlı x, Keshun Deion Sherrill xxx 18
Başantrenör: Ahmet Murat Yolcu
Bugo Gemlik: Emre Tanışan xxx 16, Myles Justin Carter xxx 13, Maurice Jerome Charles Watson xxx 29, Canberk Cevit xx 4, Bartu Yılmaz xx 3, Eren Has x 2, Ömer Yavaş x, Talat Altunbey xx 5, Batuhan Dikmen xxx 2
Başantrenör: Semih Soğuksu
1. Periyot: 17-26 ( Budo Gemlik lehine)
Devre: 34-41 ( Budo Gemlik lehine)3. Periyot: 49-52 ( Budo Gemlik lehine)