Türkiye Basketbol Ligi: Kocaeli BŞB Kağıtspor: 72 - Budo Gemlik: 74

Türkiye Basketbol Ligi 22. hafta karşılaşmasında Kocaeli Büyükşehir Belediyesi Kağıtspor evinde ağırladığı Budo Gemlik’e son saniye basketiyle 72-74 mağlup oldu.

Spor 13.03.2021, 16:00
3
Türkiye Basketbol Ligi: Kocaeli BŞB Kağıtspor: 72 - Budo Gemlik: 74

Türkiye Basketbol Ligi 22. hafta karşılaşmasında Kocaeli Büyükşehir Belediyesi Kağıtspor evinde ağırladığı Budo Gemlik’e son saniye basketiyle 72-74 mağlup oldu.

Salon: Atatürk Spor Salonu

Hakemler: Önder Yılmaz xx, Ahmet Taner İbin xx, Nihat Çetin xx

KBB Kağıtspor: Burak Şaşmaz x, Sertay Gürsu xxx 15, Mert Ulutaş xxx 11, Horace Gilbert Spencer xxx 18, Uğur Dokuyan xx 4, Bora Hun Paçun x 1 , Sertan İbrahim Sarı x 5 , Hakan Şanlı x, Keshun Deion Sherrill xxx 18

Başantrenör: Ahmet Murat Yolcu

Bugo Gemlik: Emre Tanışan xxx 16, Myles Justin Carter xxx 13, Maurice Jerome Charles Watson xxx 29, Canberk Cevit xx 4, Bartu Yılmaz xx 3, Eren Has x 2, Ömer Yavaş x, Talat Altunbey xx 5, Batuhan Dikmen xxx 2

Başantrenör: Semih Soğuksu

1. Periyot: 17-26 ( Budo Gemlik lehine)

Devre: 34-41 ( Budo Gemlik lehine)

3. Periyot: 49-52 ( Budo Gemlik lehine)
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Beşiktaş 28 63
2. Galatasaray 28 58
3. Fenerbahçe 28 58
4. Trabzonspor 28 51
5. Alanyaspor 28 46
6. Hatayspor 28 46
7. Gaziantep FK 28 43
8. Karagümrük 29 41
9. Göztepe 28 39
10. Sivasspor 28 37
11. Antalyaspor 28 36
12. Konyaspor 27 32
13. Malatyaspor 28 31
14. Kayserispor 27 31
15. Kasımpaşa 28 30
16. Başakşehir 29 29
17. Rizespor 27 28
18. Ankaragücü 27 26
19. Erzurumspor 28 26
20. Denizlispor 27 24
21. Gençlerbirliği 27 21
Takımlar O P
1. Giresunspor 26 53
2. Samsunspor 25 50
3. İstanbulspor 25 47
4. Adana Demirspor 25 45
5. Altınordu 25 45
6. Altay 25 44
7. Ankara Keçiörengücü 26 43
8. Tuzlaspor 25 41
9. Bandırmaspor 26 35
10. Bursaspor 25 34
11. Ümraniye 25 34
12. Boluspor 25 29
13. Adanaspor 25 27
14. Menemenspor 25 27
15. Balıkesirspor 25 26
16. Akhisar Bld.Spor 25 22
17. Ankaraspor 25 16
18. Eskişehirspor 26 7
Takımlar O P
1. Man City 29 68
2. M. United 28 54
3. Leicester City 28 53
4. Chelsea 28 50
5. West Ham 27 48
6. Everton 27 46
7. Tottenham 27 45
8. Liverpool 28 43
9. Aston Villa 27 41
10. Arsenal 27 38
11. Leeds United 27 35
12. Wolverhampton 28 35
13. Crystal Palace 28 34
14. Southampton 28 33
15. Burnley 28 30
16. Newcastle 28 28
17. Brighton 27 26
18. Fulham 28 26
19. West Bromwich 28 18
20. Sheffield United 28 14
Takımlar O P
1. Atletico Madrid 26 62
2. Barcelona 26 56
3. Real Madrid 26 54
4. Sevilla 25 48
5. Real Sociedad 26 45
6. Real Betis 26 42
7. Villarreal 26 37
8. Levante 27 35
9. Athletic Bilbao 26 33
10. Celta de Vigo 26 33
11. Granada 26 33
12. Valencia 27 30
13. Osasuna 26 28
14. Cádiz 26 28
15. Getafe 26 27
16. Real Valladolid 26 25
17. Elche 25 24
18. Eibar 26 22
19. Deportivo Alaves 26 22
20. Huesca 26 20