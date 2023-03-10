banner611

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 81 - Barcelona: 73

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague’in 28. hafta maçında sahasında İspanyol temsilcisi Bercelona’yı 81-73 yenerek 17. galibiyetini aldı.

Spor 10.03.2023, 23:38
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik

Hakemler: Sasa Pukl xx, Fernando Rocha xx, Uros Nikolic xx

Fenerbahçe Beko: Johnathan Motley xxx 16, Marko Guduric xxx 15, Devin Booker xx 13, Scottie Wilbekin xx 12, Nigel Hayes xx 10, Nick Calathes x 4, Dyshawn Pierre x 3, Tyler Dorsey x 3, Nemanja Bjelica x 3, Carsen Edwards x

Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis

Barcelona: Nicola Mitroviç xxx 19, Tomas Satoransky xx 14, Nicolas Laprovittola xx 12, Jan Vesely xx 11, Nicola Kalinic xx 8, Mike Tobey x 7, Rokas Jokubaitis x 2, Cory Higgins x, Sertaç Şanlı x, Alex Abrines x

Başantrenör: Sarunas Jasikevicius

1. Periyot: 18-30 (Barcelona lehine)

Devre: 37-40 (Barcelona lehine)

3. Periyot: 61-56 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

