THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 104 - Virtus Bologna: 72

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY EuroLeague’in 26. hafta maçında evinde İtalya temsilcisi Virtus Bologna’yı 104-72 yenerek 16. galibiyetini aldı.

Spor 03.03.2023, 23:47
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik

Hakemler: Ilija Belosevic xx, Saso Petek xx, Rain Peerandi xx

Fenerbahçe Beko: Wilbekin xxx 15, Edwards x 5, Melih Mahmutoğlu x 3, Guduric xxx 16, Cala thes xx 11, Booker x 5, Pierre xxx 20, Jekiri x 2, Hayes-Davis x 5, Metecan Birsen x 4, Nemanja Bjelica x 2, Motley xxx 16

Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis

Virtus Bologna: Mannion x 8, Belinelli xxx 18, Pajola x 2, Bako x 4, Jaiteh x 5, Shengelia xx 10, Hackett x 5, Mickey xx 10, Weems x 2, Ojeleye x 5, Teodosic x 3, Abass x

Başantrenör: Sergio Scariolo

1. Periyot: 31-14 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 58-29 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. Periyot: 85-52 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

