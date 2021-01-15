banner363

banner380

banner396

banner389

banner403

banner420

Son Dakika
Pazartesi günü İngiltere'ye tüm giriş çıkışlar kapatılıyor
Pazartesi günü İngiltere'ye tüm giriş çıkışlar kapatılıyor
Uçakta korona virüs paniği
Uçakta korona virüs paniği
Aşı sonrası ölümlere soruşturma açıldı
Aşı sonrası ölümlere soruşturma açıldı
Zeliha nineden soğukta görev yapan askerlere çorap
Zeliha nineden soğukta görev yapan askerlere çorap

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe: 100 - Panathinaikos: 74

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague’in 20. haftasında evinde karşılaştığı Yunan ekibi Panathinaikos’u 100-74’lük skorla mağlup ederek üst üste 5. galibiyetini aldı.

Spor 15.01.2021, 21:56
3
THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe: 100 - Panathinaikos: 74

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague’in 20. haftasında evinde karşılaştığı Yunan ekibi Panathinaikos’u 100-74’lük skorla mağlup ederek üst üste 5. galibiyetini aldı.

Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik

Hakemler: Luigi Lamonica xx, Emilio Perez xx, Gytis Vilius xx

Fenerbahçe: Hamilton x, Brown xxx 15, Perez x, Marko Guduric xxx 18, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx 8, Nando de Colo xx 12, Pierre xx 5, Jan Vesely xxx 12, Eddie xx 6, Ahmet xx 9, Ulanovas xxx 15

Başantrenör: Igor Kokoskov

Panathinaikos: Mack xx 6, Papagiannis xx 10, Bochoridis x 2, Auguste x 3, Kaselakis x, Kalaitzakis x, Foster xx 7, Nedovic x 6, White xx 13, Mitoglou xx 12, Bentil x 5, Sant-Roos xx 10

Başantrenör: Oded Kattash

1. Periyot: 31-12 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 48-34 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. Periyot: 74-55 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Yorumlar (0)
banner429
banner422
az bulutlu
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Beşiktaş 17 35
2. Fenerbahçe 17 35
3. Galatasaray 17 33
4. Gaziantep FK 17 31
5. Alanyaspor 18 30
6. Hatayspor 17 28
7. Karagümrük 18 27
8. Trabzonspor 17 26
9. Antalyaspor 18 24
10. Konyaspor 17 22
11. Sivasspor 17 22
12. Başakşehir 17 22
13. Kasımpaşa 17 22
14. Malatyaspor 17 21
15. Rizespor 17 21
16. Göztepe 17 19
17. Gençlerbirliği 18 19
18. Kayserispor 17 16
19. Ankaragücü 17 15
20. Denizlispor 17 14
21. Erzurumspor 18 13
Takımlar O P
1. Giresunspor 17 35
2. İstanbulspor 17 34
3. Samsunspor 17 33
4. Altay 17 32
5. Adana Demirspor 17 31
6. Tuzlaspor 17 30
7. Ankara Keçiörengücü 17 28
8. Altınordu 17 28
9. Bursaspor 17 27
10. Bandırmaspor 17 24
11. Adanaspor 17 21
12. Ümraniye 17 20
13. Boluspor 17 19
14. Menemen Belediyespor 17 16
15. Balıkesirspor 17 16
16. Akhisar Bld.Spor 17 13
17. Ankaraspor 17 9
18. Eskişehirspor 17 3
Takımlar O P
1. M. United 17 36
2. Liverpool 17 33
3. Man City 16 32
4. Leicester City 17 32
5. Everton 17 32
6. Tottenham 17 30
7. Southampton 17 29
8. Aston Villa 15 26
9. Chelsea 17 26
10. West Ham 17 26
11. Arsenal 18 24
12. Leeds United 17 23
13. Crystal Palace 18 23
14. Wolverhampton 18 22
15. Newcastle 17 19
16. Burnley 16 16
17. Brighton 18 14
18. Fulham 16 12
19. West Bromwich 17 8
20. Sheffield United 18 5
Takımlar O P
1. Atletico Madrid 16 41
2. Real Madrid 18 37
3. Barcelona 18 34
4. Villarreal 18 32
5. Real Sociedad 19 30
6. Sevilla 17 30
7. Granada 18 27
8. Celta de Vigo 18 23
9. Cádiz 18 23
10. Real Betis 18 23
11. Levante 17 21
12. Athletic Bilbao 18 21
13. Getafe 17 20
14. Valencia 18 19
15. Eibar 18 19
16. Deportivo Alaves 18 18
17. Real Valladolid 18 18
18. Elche 16 16
19. Osasuna 18 15
20. Huesca 18 12