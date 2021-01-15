Son Dakika
THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe: 100 - Panathinaikos: 74
Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague’in 20. haftasında evinde karşılaştığı Yunan ekibi Panathinaikos’u 100-74’lük skorla mağlup ederek üst üste 5. galibiyetini aldı.
Spor 15.01.2021, 21:56
3
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik
Hakemler: Luigi Lamonica xx, Emilio Perez xx, Gytis Vilius xx
Fenerbahçe: Hamilton x, Brown xxx 15, Perez x, Marko Guduric xxx 18, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx 8, Nando de Colo xx 12, Pierre xx 5, Jan Vesely xxx 12, Eddie xx 6, Ahmet xx 9, Ulanovas xxx 15
Başantrenör: Igor Kokoskov
Panathinaikos: Mack xx 6, Papagiannis xx 10, Bochoridis x 2, Auguste x 3, Kaselakis x, Kalaitzakis x, Foster xx 7, Nedovic x 6, White xx 13, Mitoglou xx 12, Bentil x 5, Sant-Roos xx 10
Başantrenör: Oded Kattash
1. Periyot: 31-12 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 48-34 (Fenerbahçe lehine)3. Periyot: 74-55 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
