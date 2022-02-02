THY Euroleague: CSKA Moskova: 97 - Anadolu Efes: 99
THY EuroLeague’in 24. haftasında Anadolu Efes, Rusya deplasmanında normal süresi 86-86 sona eren maçta CSKA Moskova’yı 99-97 mağlup etti.
THY EuroLeague’in 24. haftasında Anadolu Efes, Rusya deplasmanında normal süresi 86-86 sona eren maçta CSKA Moskova’yı 99-97 mağlup etti.
Salon: Megasport Arena
Hakemler: Robert Lottermoser xx, Fernando Rocha xx, Emilio Perez xx
CSKA Moskova: Milutinov x 4, Hackett xxxx 31, Shved x 6, Kurbanov x 5, Clyburn xxx 19, Grigonis xxx 20, Lundberg x 2, Bolomboy x 7, Voigtman x, Antonov x 3, Ivlev x, Ukhov x
Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis
Anadolu Efes: Beaubois xxx 22, Shane Larkin xxxx 26, Pleiss xx 9, Micic xx 16, Singleton x 3, Simon x 4, Moerman x 7, Dunston xx 12, Bryant x, Erten Gazi x
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
1. Periyot: 16-23 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
Devre: 41-44 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
3. Periyot: 64-57 (CSKA Moskova lehine)
Normal süre: 86-86