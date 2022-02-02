banner528

Son Dakika
İstanbul'a kar tekrar yağacak mı? Valilikten açıklama!
Türkiye ile Ermenistan arasında doğrudan uçuşlar yeniden başladı
Cizre’de bir askerimiz şehit oldu
Karadeniz’de hamsi bereketi sürüyor
THY Euroleague: CSKA Moskova: 97 - Anadolu Efes: 99

THY EuroLeague’in 24. haftasında Anadolu Efes, Rusya deplasmanında normal süresi 86-86 sona eren maçta CSKA Moskova’yı 99-97 mağlup etti.

Spor 02.02.2022, 23:19
Salon: Megasport Arena

Hakemler: Robert Lottermoser xx, Fernando Rocha xx, Emilio Perez xx

CSKA Moskova: Milutinov x 4, Hackett xxxx 31, Shved x 6, Kurbanov x 5, Clyburn xxx 19, Grigonis xxx 20, Lundberg x 2, Bolomboy x 7, Voigtman x, Antonov x 3, Ivlev x, Ukhov x

Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis

Anadolu Efes: Beaubois xxx 22, Shane Larkin xxxx 26, Pleiss xx 9, Micic xx 16, Singleton x 3, Simon x 4, Moerman x 7, Dunston xx 12, Bryant x, Erten Gazi x

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

1. Periyot: 16-23 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

Devre: 41-44 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

3. Periyot: 64-57 (CSKA Moskova lehine)

Normal süre: 86-86

Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Trabzonspor 23 54
2. Konyaspor 22 45
3. Alanyaspor 23 38
4. Adana Demirspor 23 37
5. Fenerbahçe 23 37
6. Beşiktaş 23 36
7. Hatayspor 23 36
8. Başakşehir 22 34
9. Gaziantep FK 22 32
10. Sivasspor 23 31
11. Kayserispor 23 31
12. Karagümrük 23 30
13. Kasımpaşa 23 27
14. Göztepe 23 27
15. Galatasaray 23 27
16. Giresunspor 23 26
17. Antalyaspor 23 24
18. Rizespor 23 22
19. Altay 23 18
20. Ö.K Yeni Malatya 22 16
Takımlar O P
1. Ümraniye 21 45
2. Ankaragücü 21 45
3. Erzurumspor 21 38
4. Bandırmaspor 21 36
5. İstanbulspor 21 36
6. Eyüpspor 20 36
7. Samsunspor 20 33
8. Adanaspor 21 32
9. Manisa Futbol Kulübü 21 28
10. Tuzlaspor 20 27
11. Keçiörengücü 21 26
12. Gençlerbirliği 21 26
13. Boluspor 19 24
14. Kocaelispor 21 24
15. Menemen Belediyespor 21 23
16. Altınordu 21 22
17. Bursaspor 20 20
18. Denizlispor 21 19
19. Balıkesirspor 20 8
Takımlar O P
1. Manchester City 23 57
2. Liverpool 22 48
3. Chelsea 24 47
4. M. United 22 38
5. West Ham United 23 37
6. Arsenal 21 36
7. Tottenham 20 36
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 34
9. Brighton 22 30
10. Leicester City 20 26
11. Aston Villa 21 26
12. Southampton 22 25
13. Crystal Palace 22 24
14. Brentford 23 23
15. Leeds United 21 22
16. Everton 20 19
17. Norwich City 22 16
18. Newcastle 21 15
19. Watford 20 14
20. Burnley 18 12
Takımlar O P
1. Real Madrid 22 50
2. Sevilla 22 46
3. Real Betis 22 40
4. Atletico Madrid 21 36
5. Barcelona 21 35
6. Real Sociedad 21 34
7. Villarreal 22 32
8. Rayo Vallecano 21 31
9. Athletic Bilbao 22 31
10. Valencia 22 29
11. Osasuna 22 28
12. Celta Vigo 22 27
13. Espanyol 22 27
14. Granada 22 24
15. Elche 22 23
16. Getafe 22 22
17. Mallorca 21 20
18. Cadiz 22 18
19. Deportivo Alaves 22 17
20. Levante 21 11