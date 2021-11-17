banner363

banner453

banner454

banner403

banner420

Son Dakika
MEB'den öğretmenlere: 24 Kasım'da hediye kabul etmeyin
MEB'den öğretmenlere: 24 Kasım'da hediye kabul etmeyin
Sezai Karakoç'un cenaze bilgileri belli oldu
Sezai Karakoç'un cenaze bilgileri belli oldu
Dünya Kupası için play-off'a kalan takımlar neler?
Dünya Kupası için play-off'a kalan takımlar neler?
Ebru Şallı'nın eşi iş insanı Uğur Akkuş'a 8 yıl 4 ay hapis cezası
Ebru Şallı'nın eşi iş insanı Uğur Akkuş'a 8 yıl 4 ay hapis cezası

THY Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 88 - Olympiacos: 69

THY Euroleague 10. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes sahasında Olympiacos’u 88-69 mağlup etti.

Spor 17.11.2021, 22:50
THY Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 88 - Olympiacos: 69

THY Euroleague 10. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes sahasında Olympiacos’u 88-69 mağlup etti.

Salon: Sinan Erdem

Hakemler: Juan Carlos Garcia xx, Milan Nedovic xx, Uros Obrknezevic xx

Anadolu Efes: Beaubois xxx 29, Micic xx 19, Simon xx 8, Moerman xx 9, Pleiss x 2, Larkin xx 10, Singleton xx 3, Doğuş Balbay x, Bryant x, Petrusev xx 4, Dunston x 4

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

Olympiakos: Dorsey xx 2, Walkup x 9, Papanikolaou x 3, Vezenkov xxx 17, Fall xxx 15, Lountzis x, Larentzakis x, Sloukas xx 5, Martin xx 5, Printezis xx 9, McKissic x 4

Başantrenör: Georgios Bartzokas

1. Periyot: 23-25 (Olympiacos lehine)

Devre: 44-44

3. Periyot: 68-66 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

Yorumlar (0)
13°
parçalı az bulutlu
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Trabzonspor 12 30
2. Hatayspor 12 23
3. Konyaspor 12 23
4. Galatasaray 12 21
5. Alanyaspor 12 21
6. Beşiktaş 12 20
7. Fenerbahçe 12 20
8. Karagümrük 12 19
9. Başakşehir 12 18
10. Adana Demirspor 12 16
11. Altay 12 16
12. Gaziantep FK 12 15
13. Kayserispor 12 15
14. Antalyaspor 12 15
15. Sivasspor 12 13
16. Öznur Kablo Yeni Malatya 12 12
17. Giresunspor 12 10
18. Kasımpaşa 12 9
19. Göztepe 12 9
20. Rizespor 12 7
Takımlar O P
1. Ankaragücü 12 27
2. Ümraniye 12 27
3. Eyüpspor 12 26
4. Bandırmaspor 12 22
5. Erzurumspor 11 22
6. Kocaelispor 11 20
7. Tuzlaspor 11 17
8. İstanbulspor 11 16
9. Samsunspor 11 15
10. Adanaspor 12 15
11. Bursaspor 11 14
12. Gençlerbirliği 11 14
13. Boluspor 11 13
14. Denizlispor 11 11
15. Menemenspor 11 11
16. Ankara Keçiörengücü 11 10
17. Manisa FK 12 10
18. Altınordu 12 10
19. Balıkesirspor 11 6
Takımlar O P
1. Chelsea 11 26
2. Man City 11 23
3. West Ham 11 23
4. Liverpool 11 22
5. Arsenal 11 20
6. M. United 11 17
7. Brighton 11 17
8. Wolverhampton 11 16
9. Tottenham 11 16
10. Crystal Palace 11 15
11. Everton 11 15
12. Leicester City 11 15
13. Southampton 11 14
14. Brentford 11 12
15. Leeds United 11 11
16. Aston Villa 11 10
17. Watford 11 10
18. Burnley 11 8
19. Newcastle 11 5
20. Norwich City 11 5
Takımlar O P
1. Real Sociedad 13 28
2. Real Madrid 12 27
3. Sevilla 12 27
4. Atletico Madrid 12 23
5. Real Betis 13 21
6. Rayo Vallecano 13 20
7. Osasuna 13 19
8. Athletic Bilbao 12 18
9. Barcelona 12 17
10. Valencia 13 17
11. Espanyol 13 17
12. Villarreal 12 15
13. Mallorca 13 15
14. Deportivo Alaves 12 13
15. Celta de Vigo 13 12
16. Cádiz 13 12
17. Granada 12 11
18. Elche 13 11
19. Levante 13 6
20. Getafe 13 6