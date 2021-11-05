Son Dakika
THY EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes: 79 - Zenit: 90
THY EuroLeague 8. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes, sahasında Rus ekibi Zenit’e 90-79 mağlup oldu.
Spor 05.11.2021, 23:16
Salon: Sinan Erdem
Hakemler: Sreten Radovic xx, Joseph Bissang xx, Kristaps Konstantinovs xx
Anadolu Efes: Beaubois xxx 11, Micic xx 6, Simon x 6, Moerman xx 10, Petrusev x 9, Larkin xx 14, Singleton x, Bryant xxx 10, Pleiss xx 13, Erten Gazi x
Zenit: Frankamp xxx 18, Loyd xx 7, Ponitka xx 7, Mickey xx 10, Gudaitis xx 2, Zakharov xx 6, Baron xx 10, Kuzminskas xxx 15, Zubkov xxx 8, Poythress xx 7
1. Periyot: 20-22 (Zenit lehine)
Devre: 33-47 (Zenit lehine)
3. Periyot: 51-73 (Zenit lehine)