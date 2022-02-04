banner526

banner527

banner420

Son Dakika
Borsa haftayı düşüşle kapattı
Borsa haftayı düşüşle kapattı
Lig maçı görmeden sözleşmesi feshedildi
Lig maçı görmeden sözleşmesi feshedildi
Tezgahlar hamsiyle dolup taştı!
Tezgahlar hamsiyle dolup taştı!
Üreticinin elinde ihtiyacı karşılayacak fındık kalmadı!
Üreticinin elinde ihtiyacı karşılayacak fındık kalmadı!

THY Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 78 - LDLC Asvel: 72

THY Euroleague’in 25. haftasında Anadolu Efes, Fransız ekibi LDLC Asvel’i 78-72 mağlup etti. Bu sonuçla lacivert-beyazlılar 12. galibiyetini elde ederken, Asvel ise 15. yenilgisini aldı.

Spor 04.02.2022, 23:27
THY Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 78 - LDLC Asvel: 72

THY Euroleague’in 25. haftasında Anadolu Efes, Fransız ekibi LDLC Asvel’i 78-72 mağlup etti. Bu sonuçla lacivert-beyazlılar 12. galibiyetini elde ederken, Asvel ise 15. yenilgisini aldı.

Salon: Sinan Erdem

Hakemler: Ilija Belosevic xx, Anne Panther xx, Rain Peerandi xx

Anadolu Efes: Beaubois xx 10, Larkin xxx 19, Simon xx 14, Singleton x 4, Pleiss xx 12, Micic x 7, Dunston xx 9, Bryant x, Moerman x 3

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

LDLC Asvel: Knight xxx 21, Jones xx 13, Gist x 4, Lacombe x 6, Strazel xx 13, Antetokounmpo x 2, Fall x 6, Osetkowski x 7, Kahudi x, Risacher x

Başantrenör:Tj Parker

1. Periyot: 15-16 (LDLC Asvel lehine)

Devre: 32-36 (LDLC Asvel lehine)

3. Periyot: 54-50 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

Yorumlar (0)
açık
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Trabzonspor 23 54
2. Konyaspor 23 48
3. Alanyaspor 23 38
4. Adana Demirspor 23 37
5. Fenerbahçe 23 37
6. Beşiktaş 23 36
7. Hatayspor 24 36
8. Başakşehir 22 34
9. Kayserispor 24 34
10. Gaziantep FK 22 32
11. Sivasspor 23 31
12. Karagümrük 23 30
13. Kasımpaşa 23 27
14. Göztepe 23 27
15. Galatasaray 23 27
16. Giresunspor 24 26
17. Antalyaspor 23 24
18. Rizespor 23 22
19. Altay 23 18
20. Ö.K Yeni Malatya 22 16
Takımlar O P
1. Ümraniye 21 45
2. Ankaragücü 21 45
3. Erzurumspor 21 38
4. Bandırmaspor 21 36
5. İstanbulspor 21 36
6. Eyüpspor 20 36
7. Samsunspor 20 33
8. Adanaspor 21 32
9. Manisa Futbol Kulübü 21 28
10. Tuzlaspor 20 27
11. Keçiörengücü 21 26
12. Gençlerbirliği 21 26
13. Boluspor 19 24
14. Kocaelispor 21 24
15. Menemen Belediyespor 21 23
16. Altınordu 21 22
17. Bursaspor 20 20
18. Denizlispor 21 19
19. Balıkesirspor 20 8
Takımlar O P
1. Manchester City 23 57
2. Liverpool 22 48
3. Chelsea 24 47
4. M. United 22 38
5. West Ham United 23 37
6. Arsenal 21 36
7. Tottenham 20 36
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 34
9. Brighton 22 30
10. Leicester City 20 26
11. Aston Villa 21 26
12. Southampton 22 25
13. Crystal Palace 22 24
14. Brentford 23 23
15. Leeds United 21 22
16. Everton 20 19
17. Norwich City 22 16
18. Newcastle 21 15
19. Watford 20 14
20. Burnley 18 12
Takımlar O P
1. Real Madrid 22 50
2. Sevilla 22 46
3. Real Betis 22 40
4. Atletico Madrid 21 36
5. Barcelona 21 35
6. Real Sociedad 21 34
7. Villarreal 22 32
8. Rayo Vallecano 21 31
9. Athletic Bilbao 22 31
10. Valencia 22 29
11. Osasuna 22 28
12. Celta Vigo 22 27
13. Espanyol 22 27
14. Getafe 23 25
15. Granada 22 24
16. Elche 22 23
17. Mallorca 21 20
18. Cadiz 22 18
19. Deportivo Alaves 22 17
20. Levante 22 11