ING Basketbol Süper Ligi: Gaziantep Basketbol: 70 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 86
ING Basketbol Süper Ligi’nin 21. haftasında Gaziantep Basketbol, konuk ettiği Fenerbahçe Beko’ya 86-70 mağlup oldu.
Salon: Karataş Şahinbey
Hakemler: Mehmet Karabilecen xx, Ahmet Tatlıcı xx, Burak Yılmaz xx
Gaziantep Basketbol: QJ Petterson xxxx 20, Alpha Kaba xx 6, Milton Doyle x, İsmail Cem Ulusoy xx 7, Jarmar Gulley xxxx 34, Orhan Haciyeva x, Leon Harun Apaydın xx 2
Başantrenör: Tutku Açık
Fenerbahçe: Dyshawn Pierre xxx 15, Achille Polonara xx 8, Pierria Henry xx 5, Melih Mahmutoğlu xxx 15, Ahmet Düverioğlu xxx 12, Devin Booker xx 6, Marko Guduric xxx 14, İsmet Akpınar xx 10, Metecan Birsen x 2, Tarık Biberovic x
Başantrenör: Aleksandar Djordjevic
1. Periyot: 17-17
Devre: 39-36 (Gaziantep Basketbol lehine)
3. Periyot: 51-64 (Fenerbahçe lehine)