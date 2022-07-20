Son Dakika
Galatasaray: "Profesyonel futbolcu Leo Michel Joseph Claude Dubois’in transferi konusunda Olympique Lyonnais Sasp ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır."
Galatasaray: "Profesyonel futbolcu Leo Michel Joseph Claude Dubois’in transferi konusunda Olympique Lyonnais Sasp ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır."
Galatasaray: "Profesyonel futbolcu Leo Michel Joseph Claude Dubois’in transferi konusunda Olympique Lyonnais Sasp ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır."
Spor 20.07.2022, 20:49
Galatasaray: "Profesyonel futbolcu Leo Michel Joseph Claude Dubois’in transferi konusunda Olympique Lyonnais Sasp ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır."