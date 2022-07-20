banner528

banner549

banner547

Son Dakika
Srebrenitsa şehitleri fotoğraflarla anıldı
Srebrenitsa şehitleri fotoğraflarla anıldı
Önce attı, kameraya yakalanınca geri topladı
Önce attı, kameraya yakalanınca geri topladı
Firari FETÖ üyesi saklandığı yazlıkta yakalandı
Firari FETÖ üyesi saklandığı yazlıkta yakalandı
50 kulüpten 500 özel sporcu goalball için Kocaeli’de
50 kulüpten 500 özel sporcu goalball için Kocaeli’de

Galatasaray: "Profesyonel futbolcu Leo Michel Joseph Claude Dubois’in transferi konusunda Olympique Lyonnais Sasp ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır."

Galatasaray: "Profesyonel futbolcu Leo Michel Joseph Claude Dubois’in transferi konusunda Olympique Lyonnais Sasp ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır."

Spor 20.07.2022, 20:49
Galatasaray: "Profesyonel futbolcu Leo Michel Joseph Claude Dubois’in transferi konusunda Olympique Lyonnais Sasp ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır."

Galatasaray: "Profesyonel futbolcu Leo Michel Joseph Claude Dubois’in transferi konusunda Olympique Lyonnais Sasp ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır."

Yorumlar (0)
24°
az bulutlu