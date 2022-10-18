banner596

banner547

Son Dakika

EuroCup: Veolia Towers Hamburg: 83 - Türk Telekom: 88

Türk Telekom, 7Days EuroCup ikinci karşılaşmasında Veolia Towers Hamburg takımını 88-83 mağlup etti.

Spor 18.10.2022, 23:33
EuroCup: Veolia Towers Hamburg: 83 - Türk Telekom: 88

Türk Telekom, 7Days EuroCup ikinci karşılaşmasında Veolia Towers Hamburg takımını 88-83 mağlup etti.

Salon: Edel-Optics

Hakemler: Joseph Bissang (Fransa), Leandro Lezcano (Arjantin), Vassilis Pitsilkas (Yunanistan)

Veolia Towers Hamburg: Christoph Philipps x 5, Lukas Meisner xx 8, James Woodard xx 13, Kendale Mccullum xx 9, Yoeli Childs xx 9, Len Schoormann x, Ziga Samar xx 8, Seth Hinrichs x 2, Marvin Clark Jr. xxx 23, Wohlfarth-Bottermann x 6

Başantrenör: Raoul Korner

Türk Telekom: Rıdvan Öncel x 6, Berk Demir x 1, Jerian Grant xx 4, Axel Bouteille xxx 18, Tyrique Jones xx 15, Mehmet Yağmur x, Tony Taylor xxx 25, Erkan Yılmaz xx 12, Nathan Sestina xx 7

Başantrenör: Erdem Can

1. Periyot: 20-21 (Türk Telekom lehine)

Devre: 38-44 (Türk Telekom lehine)

3. Periyot: 66-67 (Türk Telekom lehine)

Yorumlar (1)
renhong 1 saniye önce
Introducing the solar ladies' watch of 2022. In the future, all ladies will wear solar ladies' eyes on their wrists. They'll be big, they'll be bulky, and they'll be beautiful. They'll come in gold and silver and rose gold and diamond-studded versions. They'll be cased in stainless steel, plastic, and even leather bands in fashion colors like mauve, neon green, and light blue with paisley designs. men's water resistant watches
https://bit.ly/3ghiQ6s
Cevapla Beğendim (0) Beğenmedim (0)