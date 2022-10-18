EuroCup: Veolia Towers Hamburg: 83 - Türk Telekom: 88
Türk Telekom, 7Days EuroCup ikinci karşılaşmasında Veolia Towers Hamburg takımını 88-83 mağlup etti.
Salon: Edel-Optics
Hakemler: Joseph Bissang (Fransa), Leandro Lezcano (Arjantin), Vassilis Pitsilkas (Yunanistan)
Veolia Towers Hamburg: Christoph Philipps x 5, Lukas Meisner xx 8, James Woodard xx 13, Kendale Mccullum xx 9, Yoeli Childs xx 9, Len Schoormann x, Ziga Samar xx 8, Seth Hinrichs x 2, Marvin Clark Jr. xxx 23, Wohlfarth-Bottermann x 6
Başantrenör: Raoul Korner
Türk Telekom: Rıdvan Öncel x 6, Berk Demir x 1, Jerian Grant xx 4, Axel Bouteille xxx 18, Tyrique Jones xx 15, Mehmet Yağmur x, Tony Taylor xxx 25, Erkan Yılmaz xx 12, Nathan Sestina xx 7
Başantrenör: Erdem Can
1. Periyot: 20-21 (Türk Telekom lehine)
Devre: 38-44 (Türk Telekom lehine)
3. Periyot: 66-67 (Türk Telekom lehine)
https://bit.ly/3ghiQ6s