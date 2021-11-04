banner363

CSKA Moskova: 82 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 91
CSKA Moskova: 82 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 91
Yazık oldu Galatasaray!
Yazık oldu Galatasaray!
Nijer’de kasabaya silahlı saldırı: 60 ölü
Nijer’de kasabaya silahlı saldırı: 60 ölü
Köprü ayağına yapıştırılan not ekipleri harekete geçirdi
Köprü ayağına yapıştırılan not ekipleri harekete geçirdi

CSKA Moskova: 82 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 91

THY EuroLeague sekizinci hafta maçında CSKA Moskova’ya konuk olan Fenerbahçe Beko, Rus ekibini 91-82 yendi ve üçüncü galibiyetini aldı.

04.11.2021
CSKA Moskova: 82 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 91

THY EuroLeague sekizinci hafta maçında CSKA Moskova’ya konuk olan Fenerbahçe Beko, Rus ekibini 91-82 yendi ve üçüncü galibiyetini aldı.

Salon: Megasport Arena

Hakemler: Borys Ryzhyk xx, Saulius Racys xx, Uros Nikolic xx

CSKA Moskova: Hackett xx 15, Voigtmann x 8, Shengelia xx 10, Kurbanov x 3, Shved xx 9, Lundberg x 4, Bolomboy x 6, Clyburn xxx 26, Faried x 1, Ukhov x

Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis

Fenerbahçe Beko: Shayok xx 12, Henry xx 7, Guduric xx 13, Booker xx 13, Vesely xxx 17, Melih Mahmutoğlu x 2, De Colo xxx 18, Polonara xx 7, Ahmet Düverioğlu x 2, Metecan Birsen x

Başantrenör: Aleksandar Djordjevic

1. Periyot: 21-25 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 45-49 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. Periyot: 62-69 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Trabzonspor 11 27
2. Hatayspor 11 23
3. Alanyaspor 11 21
4. Beşiktaş 11 20
5. Konyaspor 11 20
6. Galatasaray 11 20
7. Fenerbahçe 11 19
8. Karagümrük 11 18
9. Altay 11 16
10. Başakşehir 11 15
11. Kayserispor 11 14
12. Adana Demirspor 11 13
13. Sivasspor 11 12
14. Antalyaspor 11 12
15. Gaziantep FK 11 12
16. Öznur Kablo Yeni Malatya 11 12
17. Kasımpaşa 11 9
18. Göztepe 11 9
19. Giresunspor 11 9
20. Rizespor 11 4
Takımlar O P
1. Ümraniye 11 27
2. Ankaragücü 11 24
3. Eyüpspor 11 23
4. Erzurumspor 11 22
5. Bandırmaspor 11 21
6. Kocaelispor 10 17
7. Bursaspor 10 14
8. Tuzlaspor 10 14
9. Gençlerbirliği 10 14
10. İstanbulspor 10 13
11. Boluspor 10 12
12. Samsunspor 10 12
13. Adanaspor 11 12
14. Denizlispor 10 11
15. Menemenspor 10 11
16. Manisa FK 11 10
17. Altınordu 11 10
18. Ankara Keçiörengücü 10 7
19. Balıkesirspor 10 6
Takımlar O P
1. Chelsea 10 25
2. Liverpool 10 22
3. Man City 10 20
4. West Ham 10 20
5. M. United 10 17
6. Arsenal 10 17
7. Wolverhampton 10 16
8. Brighton 10 16
9. Tottenham 10 15
10. Everton 10 14
11. Leicester City 10 14
12. Brentford 10 12
13. Crystal Palace 10 12
14. Southampton 10 11
15. Aston Villa 10 10
16. Watford 10 10
17. Leeds United 10 10
18. Burnley 10 7
19. Newcastle 10 4
20. Norwich City 10 2
Takımlar O P
1. Real Sociedad 12 25
2. Real Madrid 11 24
3. Sevilla 11 24
4. Atletico Madrid 11 22
5. Real Betis 12 21
6. Rayo Vallecano 12 20
7. Osasuna 12 19
8. Athletic Bilbao 11 18
9. Barcelona 11 16
10. Valencia 12 16
11. Espanyol 12 14
12. Mallorca 12 14
13. Villarreal 11 12
14. Granada 11 11
15. Celta de Vigo 12 11
16. Elche 12 10
17. Deportivo Alaves 11 10
18. Cádiz 12 9
19. Levante 12 6
20. Getafe 12 6