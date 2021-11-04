Son Dakika
CSKA Moskova: 82 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 91
THY EuroLeague sekizinci hafta maçında CSKA Moskova’ya konuk olan Fenerbahçe Beko, Rus ekibini 91-82 yendi ve üçüncü galibiyetini aldı.
Spor 04.11.2021, 22:48 04.11.2021, 23:01
THY EuroLeague sekizinci hafta maçında CSKA Moskova’ya konuk olan Fenerbahçe Beko, Rus ekibini 91-82 yendi ve üçüncü galibiyetini aldı.
Salon: Megasport Arena
Hakemler: Borys Ryzhyk xx, Saulius Racys xx, Uros Nikolic xx
CSKA Moskova: Hackett xx 15, Voigtmann x 8, Shengelia xx 10, Kurbanov x 3, Shved xx 9, Lundberg x 4, Bolomboy x 6, Clyburn xxx 26, Faried x 1, Ukhov x
Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis
Fenerbahçe Beko: Shayok xx 12, Henry xx 7, Guduric xx 13, Booker xx 13, Vesely xxx 17, Melih Mahmutoğlu x 2, De Colo xxx 18, Polonara xx 7, Ahmet Düverioğlu x 2, Metecan Birsen x
Başantrenör: Aleksandar Djordjevic
1. Periyot: 21-25 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 45-49 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
3. Periyot: 62-69 (Fenerbahçe lehine)