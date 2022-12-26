Basketbol Süper Ligi: Fenerbahçe Beko: 93 - A.Efes: 90
Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi 12. hafta maçında Fenerbahçe Beko, A.Efes’i konuk etti. Normal süresi 79-79 eşitlikle tamamlanan karşılaşmayı uzatma periyodunda 93-90 kazanan sarı-lacivertliler, ligdeki 10. galibiyetine imza attı.
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik Salonu
Hakemler: Aytuğ Ekti xx, Özlem Yalman xx, Ahmet Tatlıcı xx
Fenerbahçe Beko: Motley xxx 23, Metecan Birsen x 3, Wilbekin xx 6, Samet Geyik x, Melih Mahmutoğlu x, Nigel Hayes xx 13, Tarık Biberoviç xx 8, Pierre xxx 23, Guduric xx 8, Calathes xx 9
Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis
A.Efes: Larkin xx 8, Beaubois xx 7, Karahan Efeoğlu x 2, Clyburn xxx 39, Egehan Arna x, Ahmet Buğrahan Tuncer x, Micic xx 8, M Baye xx 7, Dunston xx 19
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
1. Periyot: 24-23 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
Devre: 50-40 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
3. Periyot: 71-54 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
4. Periyot: 79-79