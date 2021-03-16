banner363

TRT ortak yapımı film Oscar adayı!

Koronavirüs pandemisi yüzünden ertelenen 93'üncü Akademi Ödülleri (Oscar Ödülleri) adayları belli oldu.

TRT ortak yapımı film Oscar adayı!

Film; en iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu, en iyi kostüm tasarımı, en iyi orijinal müzik, en iyi ses, en iyi erkek oyuncu, en iyi sinematografi, en iyi yönetmen, en iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı, en iyi film, en iyi prodüksiyon tasarımı olmak üzere tam 10 dalda aday gösterildi.

BOSNA SAVAŞINI KONU ALIYOR

Bosnalı Jasmila Zbanic'in yönetmenliğini üstlendiği Quo Vadis Aida? adlı film yabancı dilde en iyi film dalında aday oldu. Bosna'daki iç savaş sırasında yaşananları konu alan film, TRT ortak yapımı. 

Yabancı dilde en iyi film
 “Another Round” (Danimarka)
“Better Days” (Hong Kong)
“Collective” (Romanya)
“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunus)
“Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosna Hersek)

En iyi film
“The Father”
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Mank”
“Minari”
“Nomadland”
“Promising Young Woman”
“Sound of Metal”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

En iyi yönetmen
Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)
David Fincher (“Mank”)
Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)
Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)
Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)
Best Documentary Feature

En iyi erkek oyuncu
Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)
Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)
Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

En iyi kadın oyuncu
Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”)
Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)
Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)
Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)
Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)
Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)
Olivia Colman (“The Father”)
Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)
Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”)

Kostüm tasarımı
“Emma,” Alexandra Byrne
“Mank,” Trish Summerville
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Ann Roth
“Mulan,” Bina Daigeler
“Pinocchio”

Orijinal müzik
“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard
“Mank,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
“Minari,” Emile Mosseri
“News of the World,” James Newton Howard
“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

En iyi kısa animasyon
Burrow”
“Genius Loci”
“If Anything Happens I Love You”
“Opera”
“Yes-People”

En iyi live action kısa animasyon
“Feeling Through”
“The Letter Room”
“The Present”
“Two Distant Strangers”
“White Eye”

En iyi ses
“Greyhound”
“Mank”
“News of the World”
“Soul”

Uyarlama senaryo
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
“The Father”
“Nomadland”
“One Night in Miami”
“The White Tiger”

En iyi orijinal senaryo
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Minari”
“Promising Young Woman”
“Sound of Metal”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

En iyi animasyon
“Onward”
“Over the Moon”
“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
“Soul”
“Wolfwalkers”

En iyi sinematografi
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Mank”
“News of the World”
“Nomadland”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

En iyi belgesel
“Collective”
“Crip Camp”
“The Mole Agent”
“My Octopus Teacher”
“Time”

En iyi kısa belgesel
“Colette”
“A Concerto Is a Conversation”
“Do Not Split”
“Hunger Ward”
“A Love Song for Latasha”

Makyaj ve saç tasarımı
“Emma”
“Hillbilly Elegy”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“Mank”
“Pinocchio"

Orijinal şarkı
“Fight for You”
“Hear My Voice”
“Húsavík”
“Io Si (Seen)”
“Speak Now”

Prodüksiyon tasarımı
“The Father”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“Mank”
“News of the World”
“Tenet”

Görsel efekt
 “Love and Monsters”
“The Midnight Sky”
“Mulan”
“The One and Only Ivan”
“Tenet”
Black Messiah”

Kaynak: hurriyet.com.tr

