Oscar adayları açıklandı!

94. Oscar Ödülleri'nde 10 ödül kategorisinin aday listesi açıklandı. Serhat Karaaslan‘ın yönetmenliğini üstlendiği kısa metraj filmi "Suçlular" (The Criminals), 2022 Oscar Ödülleri’nin Kısa Film Yarışması bölümünde kısa listede yerini aldı.

23.12.2021, 15:12
Oscar adayları açıklandı!

Dünya prömiyerini 2021 Sundance Film Festivali’nde yapan ve Jüri Özel Ödülü ile Vimeo Jürisi En İyi Yönetmen Ödülleri‘ni kazanan, ulusal ve uluslararası festivallerde birçok ödüle layık görülen "Suçlular", En İyi Kısa Film kategorisine aday olmak için belirlenen 145 film arasından, 15 filmlik kısa listeye kaldı. Başrollerinde Deniz Altan, Lorin Merhart, Erdem Şenocak ve Ercan Kesal’ın yer aldığı "Suçlular", Anadolu’nun küçük bir kasabasında gece yarısı Emre ve Nazlı adlı genç bir çiftin, romantik bir gece geçirmek için otel aradıkları, ancak evlilik cüzdanları olmadığı için şehirdeki otellerden geri çevrildiği bir geceye odaklanıyor.

Oscar ödülleri için yarışacak yapımların tümü 8 Şubat 2022 tarihinde belli olacak.

 Açıklanan tüm adaylar şöyle:

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

I’m Your Man (Almanya)
Great Freedom (Avusturya)
Playground (Belçika)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Butan)
Flee (Danimarka)
Compartment No. 6 (Finlandiya)
A Hero (İran)
The Good Boss (İspanya)
The Hand of God (İtalya)
Lamb (İzlanda)
Drive My Car (Japonya)
Hive (Kosova)

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Black Widow
Dune
Eternals
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Godzilla vs. Kong
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
The Suicide Squad
West Side Story
EN İYİ SES
Belfast
Dune
Last Night in Soho
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
A Quiet Place Part II
Spider-Man: No Way Home
tick, tick...BOOM!
West Side Story

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN FİLM MÜZİĞİ

Being the Ricardos
Candyman
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
The Green Knight
The Harder They Fall
King Richard
The Last Duel
No Time to Die
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Spencer
The Tragedy of Macbeth

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN ŞARKI

So May We Start? (Annette)
Down To Joy (Belfast)
Right Where I Belong” (Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road)
Automatic Woman (Bruised)
Dream Girl (Cinderella)
Beyond The Shore (CODA)
The Anonymous Ones (Dear Evan Hansen)
Just Look Up (Don’t Look Up)
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)
Guns Go Bang (The Harder They Fall)
Be Alive (King Richard)
No Time To Die (No Time to Die)
Here I Am /Singing My Way Home (Respect)
Your Song Saved My Life (Sing 2)

EN İYİ UZUN METRAJ BELGESEL

Ascension
Attica
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Faya Dayi
The First Wave
Flee
In the Same Breath
Julia
President
Procession
The Rescue
Simple as Water
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
The Velvet Underground
Writing with Fire

EN İYİ KISA METRAJ BELGESEL

Águilas
Audible
A Broken House
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker
Day of Rage
The Facility
Lead Me Home
Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day
The Queen of Basketball
Sophie & the Baron
Takeover
Terror Contagion
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON

Affairs of the Art
Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice
Bad Seeds
Bestia
Boxballet
Flowing Home
Mum Is Pouring Rain
The Musician
Namoo
Only a Child
Robin Robin
Souvenir Souvenir
Step into the River
Us Again
The Windshield Wiper

EN İYİ KISA FİLM

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
Censor of Dreams
The Criminals
Distances
The Dress
Frimas
Les Grandes Claques
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Stenofonen
Tala’vision
Under the Heavens
When the Sun Sets
You’re Dead Helen
Meksika - Prayers for the Stolen
Norveç - The Worst Person in the World
Panama - Plaza Catedral

