banner363

banner453

banner454

banner403

Son Dakika
Vekilliği düşürülen Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu mecliste yatıyor
Vekilliği düşürülen Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu mecliste yatıyor
Yılmaz Özdil'e sağlıkçılardan linç...
Yılmaz Özdil'e sağlıkçılardan linç...
Sergen Yalçın: 2 - Erol Bulut: 1
Sergen Yalçın: 2 - Erol Bulut: 1
Türk medyası en çok Elon Musk’ı konuştu
Türk medyası en çok Elon Musk’ı konuştu

Billie Eilish rekor kırdı!

Yeşil-siyah saçlarıyla tanınan yedi Grammy ödüllü ABD’li şarkıcı Billie Eilish (19) sarışın oldu.

Magazin 19.03.2021, 14:06
5
Billie Eilish rekor kırdı!

Yeni halini göstermeden önce Instagram’da paylaştığı ‘hikâyeler’de takipçilerinin saç rengini tahmin etmesini isteyen Billie Eilish, daha sonra sarı saçlarını gösteren fotoğrafını paylaştı.

Şarkıcının sarı saçlı fotoğrafı 6 dakikada 1 milyon beğeni alarak Instagram rekoru kırdı.

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CMhvKMvF3HR/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CMhvKMvF3HR/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> Bu gönderiyi Instagram&#39;da gör</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CMhvKMvF3HR/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)&#39;in paylaştığı bir gönderi</a></p></div></blockquote> <script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script>

Yorumlar (0)
banner422
hafif yağmur
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Beşiktaş 28 63
2. Galatasaray 29 61
3. Fenerbahçe 29 58
4. Trabzonspor 29 52
5. Alanyaspor 29 49
6. Hatayspor 29 46
7. Gaziantep FK 29 46
8. Karagümrük 29 41
9. Göztepe 29 39
10. Sivasspor 28 37
11. Antalyaspor 29 36
12. Konyaspor 28 33
13. Malatyaspor 28 31
14. Rizespor 28 31
15. Kasımpaşa 29 31
16. Kayserispor 28 31
17. Ankaragücü 28 29
18. Başakşehir 29 29
19. Erzurumspor 29 27
20. Denizlispor 28 24
21. Gençlerbirliği 28 24
Takımlar O P
1. Giresunspor 26 53
2. Samsunspor 26 51
3. Adana Demirspor 26 48
4. Altay 26 47
5. İstanbulspor 26 47
6. Altınordu 26 46
7. Ankara Keçiörengücü 26 43
8. Tuzlaspor 26 41
9. Bursaspor 26 37
10. Ümraniye 26 37
11. Bandırmaspor 26 35
12. Boluspor 26 29
13. Adanaspor 26 28
14. Menemenspor 26 28
15. Balıkesirspor 26 26
16. Akhisar Bld.Spor 26 25
17. Ankaraspor 26 16
18. Eskişehirspor 26 7
Takımlar O P
1. Man City 30 71
2. M. United 29 57
3. Leicester City 29 56
4. Chelsea 29 51
5. West Ham 28 48
6. Liverpool 29 46
7. Everton 28 46
8. Tottenham 28 45
9. Aston Villa 27 41
10. Arsenal 28 41
11. Crystal Palace 29 37
12. Leeds United 28 36
13. Wolverhampton 29 35
14. Southampton 29 33
15. Burnley 29 33
16. Brighton 28 29
17. Newcastle 28 28
18. Fulham 29 26
19. West Bromwich 29 18
20. Sheffield United 29 14
Takımlar O P
1. Atletico Madrid 27 63
2. Barcelona 27 59
3. Real Madrid 27 57
4. Sevilla 27 54
5. Real Sociedad 27 45
6. Real Betis 27 42
7. Villarreal 27 40
8. Granada 27 36
9. Levante 27 35
10. Celta de Vigo 27 34
11. Athletic Bilbao 27 34
12. Valencia 27 30
13. Osasuna 27 29
14. Cádiz 27 29
15. Getafe 27 28
16. Real Valladolid 27 26
17. Elche 27 24
18. Deportivo Alaves 27 23
19. Eibar 27 22
20. Huesca 27 20