2023 Oscar adayları belli oldu: “Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda” filmi 11 dalda aday
Bu yıl 95’incisi düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri’nde adaylar açıklandı. “Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda” filmi 11 dalda aday gösterildi.
ABD’de 1929’dan bu yana verilen Oscar Ödülleri’nin 95’incisi Jimmy Kimmel’ın sunuculuğunda 12 Mart’ta California eyaletinde yer alan Los Angeles’ta düzenlenecek. En son korku filmi “M3GAN”da rol alan Allison Williams ve geçen yıl “The Long Goodbye” adlı kısa filmdeki rolüyle Oscar alan Riz Ahmed adayları açıkladı.
"Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda" (Everything Everywhere All At Once) filmi, Oscar’da 11 adaylıkla, “İnisherin Banshees” filmi ise 9 adaylıkla öne çıktı. Gişe rekorları kıran "Top Gun: Maverick" ve “Avatar: Suyun Yolu” (Avatar: The Way of Water) filmleri ise en iyi film dalında aday gösterildi. En İyi Orijinal Film Müziği dalında ise adaylar arasında "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" filminin Rihanna imzalı "Lift Me Up" ve "Top Gun: Maverick" filminin Lady Gaga imzalı “Hold My Hand” yer aldı.
En İyi Film:
Batı Cephesinde Yeni Bir Şey Yok (All Quiet on the Western Front)
Avatar: Suyun Yolu (Avatar: The Way of Water)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Fabelmanlar (The Fabelmans)
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Hüzün Üçgeni (Triangle of Sadness)
Women Talking
En İyi Yönetmen:
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Todd Field - Tar
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:
Cate Blanchett - Tar
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
En İyi Erkek Yardımcı Oyuncu:
Brendan Gleeson - Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
En İyi Kadın Yardımcı Oyuncu:
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis -Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
En İyi Animasyon:
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish
The Sea Best
Turning Red
En İyi Görüntü Yönetmeni:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar
En İyi Uyarlanmış Senaryo:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
En İyi Orijinal Senaryo:
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı:
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
En İyi Orijinal Film Müziği:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
En İyi Orijinal Şarkı:
"Applause" - Tell It Like a Woman
"Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" - RRR
"This is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All at Once
En İyi Kısa Canlı Aksiyon Filmi:
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
En İyi Kısa Animasyon:
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it
En İyi Kısa Belgesel:
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Marsha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
En İyi Uluslararası Film:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
En İyi Görsel Efekt:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı:
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
En İyi Ses:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
En İyi Kurgu:
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
En İyi Ses Kurgusu:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick