2023 Oscar adayları belli oldu: “Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda” filmi 11 dalda aday

Bu yıl 95’incisi düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri’nde adaylar açıklandı. “Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda” filmi 11 dalda aday gösterildi.

ABD’de 1929’dan bu yana verilen Oscar Ödülleri’nin 95’incisi Jimmy Kimmel’ın sunuculuğunda 12 Mart’ta California eyaletinde yer alan Los Angeles’ta düzenlenecek. En son korku filmi “M3GAN”da rol alan Allison Williams ve geçen yıl “The Long Goodbye” adlı kısa filmdeki rolüyle Oscar alan Riz Ahmed adayları açıkladı.

"Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda" (Everything Everywhere All At Once) filmi, Oscar’da 11 adaylıkla, “İnisherin Banshees” filmi ise 9 adaylıkla öne çıktı. Gişe rekorları kıran "Top Gun: Maverick" ve “Avatar: Suyun Yolu” (Avatar: The Way of Water) filmleri ise en iyi film dalında aday gösterildi. En İyi Orijinal Film Müziği dalında ise adaylar arasında "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" filminin Rihanna imzalı "Lift Me Up" ve "Top Gun: Maverick" filminin Lady Gaga imzalı “Hold My Hand” yer aldı.

En İyi Film:

Batı Cephesinde Yeni Bir Şey Yok (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Avatar: Suyun Yolu (Avatar: The Way of Water)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Fabelmanlar (The Fabelmans)

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Hüzün Üçgeni (Triangle of Sadness)

Women Talking

En İyi Yönetmen:

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tar

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:

Cate Blanchett - Tar

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

En İyi Erkek Yardımcı Oyuncu:

Brendan Gleeson - Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

En İyi Kadın Yardımcı Oyuncu:

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis -Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

En İyi Animasyon:

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish

The Sea Best

Turning Red

En İyi Görüntü Yönetmeni:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar

En İyi Uyarlanmış Senaryo:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

En İyi Orijinal Senaryo:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı:

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

En İyi Orijinal Film Müziği:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı:

"Applause" - Tell It Like a Woman

"Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Naatu Naatu" - RRR

"This is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All at Once

En İyi Kısa Canlı Aksiyon Filmi:

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

En İyi Kısa Animasyon:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

En İyi Kısa Belgesel:

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Marsha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

En İyi Uluslararası Film:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

En İyi Görsel Efekt:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

En İyi Ses:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

En İyi Kurgu:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

En İyi Ses Kurgusu:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick