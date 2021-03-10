Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi: İzmit Belediyespor:52 - Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo:96
96 mağlup oldu. Fenerbahçe bu sonuçla liderliğini korudu.
Salon: Şehit Polis Recep Topaloğlu Spor Salonu
Hakemler: Halil Bademir xx, Sami Özel xx, Cemil Uygül xx
İzmit Belediyespor: İpek Garip xx 7, Miray Şahin x, Gülşah Duman xx 10, Elif Emirtekin x, Erica Wheeler xxx 17, Saadet Aysu Keskin x, İnci Güçlü x 4, Milica Jovanovic xxx 12, Defne Melissa Paylar x 2, Zülal Özdemir
Başantrenör: Hasan Fırat Okul
Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo: Satou Sabally xxx 20, Kia Niema Vaughn x, Olcay Çakır Turgut xx 9, Jasmine Loretta Thomas xx 5, Merve Arı x 2, Sevgi Uzun xxx 13, Banu Şimşek x 2, Tuğçe Canıtez xx 8, Cecilia Zandalasini xxx 24, Duygu Özen x, Kiah İrene Stokes xxx 13
Başantrenör: Victor Antonia Lapena Tortosa
1. Periyot: 13-20 ( Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo lehine)
Devre: 23-50 ( Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo lehine)3. Periyot: 32-78 ( Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo lehine)