Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi: İzmit Belediyespor:52 - Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo:96

96 mağlup oldu. Fenerbahçe bu sonuçla liderliğini korudu.

KOCAELİ 10.03.2021, 08:48
2
Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi: İzmit Belediyespor:52 - Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo:96

96 mağlup oldu. Fenerbahçe bu sonuçla liderliğini korudu.

Salon: Şehit Polis Recep Topaloğlu Spor Salonu

Hakemler: Halil Bademir xx, Sami Özel xx, Cemil Uygül xx

İzmit Belediyespor: İpek Garip xx 7, Miray Şahin x, Gülşah Duman xx 10, Elif Emirtekin x, Erica Wheeler xxx 17, Saadet Aysu Keskin x, İnci Güçlü x 4, Milica Jovanovic xxx 12, Defne Melissa Paylar x 2, Zülal Özdemir

Başantrenör: Hasan Fırat Okul

Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo: Satou Sabally xxx 20, Kia Niema Vaughn x, Olcay Çakır Turgut xx 9, Jasmine Loretta Thomas xx 5, Merve Arı x 2, Sevgi Uzun xxx 13, Banu Şimşek x 2, Tuğçe Canıtez xx 8, Cecilia Zandalasini xxx 24, Duygu Özen x, Kiah İrene Stokes xxx 13

Başantrenör: Victor Antonia Lapena Tortosa

1. Periyot: 13-20 ( Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo lehine)

Devre: 23-50 ( Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo lehine)

3. Periyot: 32-78 ( Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo lehine)
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Beşiktaş 27 60
2. Galatasaray 28 58
3. Fenerbahçe 28 58
4. Trabzonspor 28 51
5. Alanyaspor 28 46
6. Hatayspor 28 46
7. Gaziantep FK 28 43
8. Karagümrük 28 41
9. Göztepe 28 39
10. Antalyaspor 28 36
11. Sivasspor 27 34
12. Konyaspor 27 32
13. Malatyaspor 28 31
14. Kayserispor 27 31
15. Kasımpaşa 28 30
16. Başakşehir 28 29
17. Rizespor 27 28
18. Ankaragücü 27 26
19. Erzurumspor 28 26
20. Denizlispor 27 24
21. Gençlerbirliği 27 21
Takımlar O P
1. Giresunspor 25 53
2. Samsunspor 25 50
3. İstanbulspor 25 47
4. Adana Demirspor 25 45
5. Altınordu 25 45
6. Altay 25 44
7. Tuzlaspor 25 41
8. Ankara Keçiörengücü 25 40
9. Bursaspor 25 34
10. Ümraniye 25 34
11. Bandırmaspor 25 32
12. Boluspor 25 29
13. Adanaspor 25 27
14. Menemenspor 25 27
15. Balıkesirspor 25 26
16. Akhisar Bld.Spor 25 22
17. Ankaraspor 25 16
18. Eskişehirspor 25 7
Takımlar O P
1. Man City 28 65
2. M. United 28 54
3. Leicester City 28 53
4. Chelsea 28 50
5. West Ham 27 48
6. Everton 27 46
7. Tottenham 27 45
8. Liverpool 28 43
9. Aston Villa 26 40
10. Arsenal 27 38
11. Leeds United 27 35
12. Wolverhampton 28 35
13. Crystal Palace 28 34
14. Southampton 27 33
15. Burnley 28 30
16. Newcastle 27 27
17. Brighton 27 26
18. Fulham 28 26
19. West Bromwich 28 18
20. Sheffield United 28 14
Takımlar O P
1. Atletico Madrid 25 59
2. Barcelona 26 56
3. Real Madrid 26 54
4. Sevilla 25 48
5. Real Sociedad 26 45
6. Real Betis 26 42
7. Villarreal 26 37
8. Athletic Bilbao 25 33
9. Celta de Vigo 26 33
10. Granada 26 33
11. Levante 26 32
12. Valencia 26 30
13. Osasuna 26 28
14. Cádiz 26 28
15. Getafe 26 27
16. Real Valladolid 26 25
17. Elche 25 24
18. Eibar 26 22
19. Deportivo Alaves 26 22
20. Huesca 26 20