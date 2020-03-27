Galeriler Videolar Yazarlar
SON DAKİKA: Boris Johnson koronavirüse yakalandı

İngiltere Başbakanı Boris Johnson corona virüs test sonucunun pozitif çıktığını duyurdu.

27 Mart 2020 Cuma 14:21
2020 Okunma
SON DAKİKA: Boris Johnson koronavirüse yakalandı

İngiltere Başbakanı Johnson resmi twitter adresinden bir video paylaşarak, "Son 24 saatte hafifte olsa bazı semptomlarım olduğunu fark ettim ve corona virüs test sonucun pozitif çıktı. Şu an karantinadayım fakat video konferans yoluyla virüsle savaşta hükümet çalışmalarını yönetmeye devam edeceğim. Hep birlikte bunu yeneceğiz" açıklamasında bulundu.

Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives@BorisJohnson

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

Together we will beat this.

Yerleştirilmiş video

48,5 B

Twitter Reklamları'na ilişkin bilgiler ve gizlilik

37,6 B kişi bunun hakkında konuşuyor

İNGİLİZLERE ÜST ÜSTE ŞOKE EDEN GELİŞMELER

İngiltere Veliaht Prensi Charles da dün corona virüs test sonuçlarının pozitif çıktığını duyurmuştu.

Son Güncelleme: 27.03.2020 14:33
