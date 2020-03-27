Boris Johnson koronavirüse yakalandı

İngiltere Başbakanı Johnson resmi twitter adresinden bir video paylaşarak, "Son 24 saatte hafifte olsa bazı semptomlarım olduğunu fark ettim ve corona virüs test sonucun pozitif çıktı. Şu an karantinadayım fakat video konferans yoluyla virüsle savaşta hükümet çalışmalarını yönetmeye devam edeceğim. Hep birlikte bunu yeneceğiz" açıklamasında bulundu.

Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives✔@BorisJohnson

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives

48,5 B

14:15 - 27 Mar 2020

