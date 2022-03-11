banner528

Rusya Instagram’a erişimi kısıtladı
İstanbul’da kar alarmı verildi, yollar boş kaldı, trafik yüzde 11’e düştü
Evlat nöbetindeki ailelerin Kılıçdaroğlu’na tepkisi sürüyor
Gıdada panik yok!
Vice President Harris Says Intentional Attacks on Civilians Are War Crimes

Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that intentional attacks on civilians are war crimes.

Global News 11.03.2022, 19:50
Vice President Harris Says Intentional Attacks on Civilians Are War Crimes

“We are clear that any intentional attack or targeting of civilians is a war crime. Period,” Ms. Harris said during a news conference with Romania’s president.

Ms. Harris previously offered support for efforts to investigate whether Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine, saying the U.S. would work with international efforts already under way. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that the legal review process the U.S. uses to label acts as war crimes is proceeding, saying that the review was necessary to make a formal conclusion.

Ms. Harris also stressed the U.S. commitment to NATO allies and spoke about the refugee crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “It is painful to watch what is happening to innocent people in Ukraine, who just want to live in their own country and have pride in themselves as Ukrainians,” she said.

She said the U.S. had been trying to engage in diplomacy from the outset: “From everything that we know and have witnessed, Putin shows no sign of engaging in serious diplomacy.”

#kamala harris
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Trabzonspor 28 67
2. Konyaspor 28 52
3. Başakşehir 28 47
4. Fenerbahçe 28 47
5. Alanyaspor 28 46
6. Adana Demirspor 28 45
7. Beşiktaş 28 45
8. Hatayspor 28 43
9. Karagümrük 28 40
10. Kayserispor 28 38
11. Gaziantep FK 28 37
12. Galatasaray 28 35
13. Antalyaspor 28 35
14. Sivasspor 28 34
15. Kasımpaşa 28 32
16. Giresunspor 28 32
17. Göztepe 28 27
18. Altay 28 26
19. Rizespor 28 23
20. Ö.K Yeni Malatya 28 20
Takımlar O P
1. Ankaragücü 27 58
2. Ümraniye 27 55
3. Bandırmaspor 27 46
4. İstanbulspor 26 46
5. Eyüpspor 27 45
6. Erzurumspor 27 44
7. Samsunspor 26 39
8. Adanaspor 27 37
9. Manisa Futbol Kulübü 27 36
10. Boluspor 26 35
11. Keçiörengücü 26 34
12. Tuzlaspor 26 34
13. Gençlerbirliği 26 33
14. Kocaelispor 26 32
15. Menemen Belediyespor 27 32
16. Denizlispor 27 30
17. Altınordu 27 28
18. Bursaspor 26 25
19. Balıkesirspor 26 11
Takımlar O P
1. M.City 28 69
2. Liverpool 27 63
3. Chelsea 27 56
4. Arsenal 25 48
5. M. United 28 47
6. West Ham United 28 45
7. Tottenham 26 45
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 43
9. Aston Villa 27 36
10. Southampton 28 35
11. Crystal Palace 28 33
12. Leicester City 25 33
13. Brighton 27 33
14. Newcastle 27 31
15. Brentford 28 27
16. Leeds United 28 23
17. Everton 25 22
18. Burnley 26 21
19. Watford 28 19
20. Norwich City 28 17
Takımlar O P
1. Real Madrid 27 63
2. Sevilla 27 55
3. Barcelona 26 48
4. Atletico Madrid 27 48
5. Real Betis 27 46
6. Real Sociedad 27 44
7. Villarreal 27 42
8. Athletic Bilbao 27 40
9. Valencia 27 36
10. Celta Vigo 27 35
11. Osasuna 27 35
12. Espanyol 27 32
13. Rayo Vallecano 26 31
14. Elche 27 29
15. Getafe 27 27
16. Mallorca 27 26
17. Granada 27 25
18. Cadiz 27 24
19. Deportivo Alaves 27 22
20. Levante 27 18