Son Dakika
Şehir hastaneleri salgının yükünü hafifletti
Dışa bağımlı olmayan bir üretim için yerli ürün tüketimi şart
Büyükşehir Zabıta Ekipleri’nden sıkı denetim
Döviz kurları güne hareketli başladı
US macro data flow: November inflation and jobless claims

In the USA, headline CPI increased by 0.2% on a monthly basis and increased by 1.2% on an annual basis in November. (Tera Yatırım)

GLOBAL NEWS 11.12.2020, 12:10
US macro data flow: November inflation and jobless claims

In the USA, headline CPI increased by 0.2% on a monthly basis and increased by 1.2% on an annual basis in November. On the core inflation side, where volatile items such as food and energy are excluded, there are 0.2% and 1.6% monthly and annual increases, respectively. Market expectations were 0.1% monthly and 1.1% annual increase in the headline CPI and 0.1% and 1.8% annual increase in the core CPI. It seems that the rate of increase in all items has spread to a wide base.

When we look at the sub items; The food index fell 0.1% in November, following a 0.2% increase in October. While the prices of the household food group in general are falling, the small increase in out-of-home food seems to offset this somewhat. The energy index rose in November as the increases in the natural gas and electricity indices more than offset the fall in the gasoline index. The energy index rose by 0.4% for the fourth consecutive increase in November. There is a 3.1% increase in natural gas and a 0.5% increase in electricity prices. Indexes for accommodation away from home, household items, entertainment, clothing, airline fares and motor vehicle insurance rose in November. Indexes for used cars and trucks, medical care and new vehicles all fell for the month.

When we look at the data from the view of FOMC's December guidance, it is not possible for the Fed to react unless the temporary momentum is maintained. With strong demand supporting new sales, November PMI data pointed to a significant increase in private sector sales prices. Therefore, the inflation rate increased in the middle of 4Q20. Policy makers will now consider 2% as the average rate in inflation, and the acceleration in demand must be continuous for such an increase in inflation. Even if financial incentives come in, the money cycle will not return to its former pace in an environment where there is no permanent income, because not all benefits will be spent and will replace the reduced savings. The rate of price increase will remain below the rate seen before the outbreak of the pandemic in the spring, forcing the Fed to move its cards towards expansion.

In the week ending December 5, the initial jobless claims figure was 853,000, up 137,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was increased by 4,000, from 712,000 to 716,000. The 4-week moving average was 776,000, up 35,500 from the revised average of the previous week. Shutdowns due to Covid seem to re-increase application levels, and this is not a good signal for the employment market.

14°
parçalı bulutlu
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Alanyaspor 11 23
2. Galatasaray 11 23
3. Fenerbahçe 11 23
4. Beşiktaş 10 19
5. Göztepe 11 18
6. Karagümrük 11 17
7. Konyaspor 10 15
8. Gaziantep FK 10 15
9. Başakşehir 11 15
10. Kasımpaşa 11 15
11. Hatayspor 9 15
12. Malatyaspor 10 13
13. Trabzonspor 11 13
14. Antalyaspor 11 13
15. Rizespor 10 12
16. Sivasspor 10 10
17. Kayserispor 10 9
18. Erzurumspor 11 9
19. Gençlerbirliği 10 8
20. Denizlispor 10 6
21. Ankaragücü 9 2
Takımlar O P
1. Ankara Keçiörengücü 13 24
2. Tuzlaspor 12 24
3. Altınordu 13 24
4. Giresunspor 13 23
5. Adana Demirspor 12 22
6. Samsunspor 12 21
7. Altay 12 20
8. İstanbulspor 11 18
9. Bursaspor 13 17
10. Menemen Belediyespor 12 14
11. Balıkesirspor 11 14
12. Boluspor 12 13
13. Akhisar Bld.Spor 12 13
14. Ümraniye 13 13
15. Adanaspor 9 12
16. Bandırmaspor 13 12
17. Ankaraspor 12 8
18. Eskişehirspor 13 1
Takımlar O P
1. Tottenham 11 24
2. Liverpool 11 24
3. Chelsea 11 22
4. Leicester City 11 21
5. Southampton 11 20
6. M. United 10 19
7. Man City 10 18
8. West Ham 11 17
9. Everton 11 17
10. Wolverhampton 11 17
11. Crystal Palace 11 16
12. Aston Villa 9 15
13. Newcastle 10 14
14. Leeds United 11 14
15. Arsenal 11 13
16. Brighton 11 10
17. Fulham 11 7
18. Burnley 10 6
19. West Bromwich 11 6
20. Sheffield United 11 1
Takımlar O P
1. Atletico Madrid 10 26
2. Real Sociedad 12 25
3. Villarreal 12 21
4. Real Madrid 11 20
5. Cádiz 12 18
6. Sevilla 10 16
7. Granada 11 15
8. Real Betis 12 15
9. Barcelona 10 14
10. Elche 10 14
11. Eibar 12 14
12. Deportivo Alaves 12 14
13. Valencia 12 13
14. Athletic Bilbao 11 13
15. Getafe 11 13
16. Celta de Vigo 12 13
17. Levante 11 11
18. Osasuna 11 11
19. Real Valladolid 12 10
20. Huesca 12 8