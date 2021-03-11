banner363

banner380

banner453

banner454

banner403

banner420

Son Dakika
Faizlerdeki yükseliş doları nasıl etkiler?
Faizlerdeki yükseliş doları nasıl etkiler?
Dorukhan ayrılık için sezon sonunu bekliyor
Dorukhan ayrılık için sezon sonunu bekliyor
Meteorolojiden kar yağışı ve don uyarısı
Meteorolojiden kar yağışı ve don uyarısı
Özel Haber ve Dosyalar Ekovitrin Mart Sayısında...
Özel Haber ve Dosyalar Ekovitrin Mart Sayısında...

US: February inflation, bond issues, financial package

In the USA, headline CPI increased by 0.4% on a monthly basis and increased by 1.7% on an annual basis in February.

GLOBAL NEWS 11.03.2021, 14:10
US: February inflation, bond issues, financial package

In the USA, headline CPI increased by 0.4% on a monthly basis and increased by 1.7% on an annual basis in February. On the core inflation side, where volatile items such as food and energy are excluded, there are 0.1% and 1.3% monthly and annual increases, respectively. Market expectations were 0.4% and 1.7% monthly and 1.7% in the headline CPI, and 0.2% and 1.4% monthly and 1.4% in the core CPI.

When we look at the sub items; Gasoline prices continued to rise, increasing by 6.4% in February, accounting for more than half of the seasonally adjusted increase in the all-item index. The electricity and natural gas indices also increased and the energy index thus increased by 3.9% during the month. The food index increased by 0.2% in February. While there was a low increase of 0.1% in February on the core inflation side, where food and energy were excluded; Housing, recreation, medical care and motor vehicle insurance indices increased throughout the month. Indices for airline fares, used cars and trucks, and clothing all fell in February.

At this stage, inflation is not a determining point on yields, as it does not indicate an explosion above expectations. Although bond yields have normalized to a slightly peak, the amount of demand for 10-year bond issues today and 30-year tomorrow will be significant. We will watch whether there will be a decrease in demand in bond issues that will distort the market. The Biden package will come to the House of Representatives for the last time today, and it is expected to be approved there and signed by Biden. In terms of the inflation effect of 1400 USD expenditure checks and wage supports, the share of expenditures will be at a decisive point. For the Fed on March 17 and beyond, there are options such as change in maturity structure, twist, more asset purchase, fine technical adjustment. Of course, the dose of the intervention will be dictated by how much and how long the inflation will heat up. We will see if a direct approach can be taken. They are likely to avoid major intervention because the permanent rise in inflation is important to them, not the cyclical movement.

Yorumlar (0)
banner422
parçalı bulutlu
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Beşiktaş 27 60
2. Galatasaray 28 58
3. Fenerbahçe 28 58
4. Trabzonspor 28 51
5. Alanyaspor 28 46
6. Hatayspor 28 46
7. Gaziantep FK 28 43
8. Karagümrük 28 41
9. Göztepe 28 39
10. Antalyaspor 28 36
11. Sivasspor 27 34
12. Konyaspor 27 32
13. Malatyaspor 28 31
14. Kayserispor 27 31
15. Kasımpaşa 28 30
16. Başakşehir 28 29
17. Rizespor 27 28
18. Ankaragücü 27 26
19. Erzurumspor 28 26
20. Denizlispor 27 24
21. Gençlerbirliği 27 21
Takımlar O P
1. Giresunspor 25 53
2. Samsunspor 25 50
3. İstanbulspor 25 47
4. Adana Demirspor 25 45
5. Altınordu 25 45
6. Altay 25 44
7. Tuzlaspor 25 41
8. Ankara Keçiörengücü 25 40
9. Bursaspor 25 34
10. Ümraniye 25 34
11. Bandırmaspor 25 32
12. Boluspor 25 29
13. Adanaspor 25 27
14. Menemenspor 25 27
15. Balıkesirspor 25 26
16. Akhisar Bld.Spor 25 22
17. Ankaraspor 25 16
18. Eskişehirspor 25 7
Takımlar O P
1. Man City 29 68
2. M. United 28 54
3. Leicester City 28 53
4. Chelsea 28 50
5. West Ham 27 48
6. Everton 27 46
7. Tottenham 27 45
8. Liverpool 28 43
9. Aston Villa 26 40
10. Arsenal 27 38
11. Leeds United 27 35
12. Wolverhampton 28 35
13. Crystal Palace 28 34
14. Southampton 28 33
15. Burnley 28 30
16. Newcastle 27 27
17. Brighton 27 26
18. Fulham 28 26
19. West Bromwich 28 18
20. Sheffield United 28 14
Takımlar O P
1. Atletico Madrid 26 62
2. Barcelona 26 56
3. Real Madrid 26 54
4. Sevilla 25 48
5. Real Sociedad 26 45
6. Real Betis 26 42
7. Villarreal 26 37
8. Athletic Bilbao 26 33
9. Celta de Vigo 26 33
10. Granada 26 33
11. Levante 26 32
12. Valencia 26 30
13. Osasuna 26 28
14. Cádiz 26 28
15. Getafe 26 27
16. Real Valladolid 26 25
17. Elche 25 24
18. Eibar 26 22
19. Deportivo Alaves 26 22
20. Huesca 26 20