banner363

banner380

banner396

banner389

banner403

banner420

Son Dakika
BioNTech'ten kritik aşı açıklaması
BioNTech'ten kritik aşı açıklaması
Erman Toroğlu hakkında suç duyurusu
Erman Toroğlu hakkında suç duyurusu
Ünlü oyuncu hastaneye kaldırıldı
Ünlü oyuncu hastaneye kaldırıldı
Kişisel Verileri Koruma Kurulu'nda WhatsApp gündemi
Kişisel Verileri Koruma Kurulu'nda WhatsApp gündemi

Turkey: Unemployment rate steady at 12.7% in October

In October, the unemployment rate in Turkey was realized as 12.7% compared to the same month last year’s 13.4%, with a decrease of 0.7 points.

GLOBAL NEWS 11.01.2021, 17:14
4
Turkey: Unemployment rate steady at 12.7% in October

In October, the unemployment rate in Turkey was realized as 12.7% compared to the same month last year’s 13.4%, with a decrease of 0.7 points. When compared to the previous month, it is observed that the unadjusted unemployment rate did not change. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was announced as 12.9% with a decrease of 0.6 compared to the same month of the previous year and an increase of 0.1 compared to the previous month. While the youth unemployment rate was 24.8% according to the refined data; Non-farm unemployment stood at 14.9%.

When we look at the comparable periods, October 2019 - October 2020, it is seen that there is a 3.1 point decrease in the labor force participation rate between the relevant periods with adjusted data. The workforce, which was 32 million 521 thousand people in the similar period of 2019, reached 31 million 204 thousand people in October 2020. The labor force participation rate has decreased from 52.7% to 49.6%. Looking at the seasonally adjusted data; While the employment rate decreased by 2.3 points compared to the same period of the previous year and became 43.2%, there was a thousand people increase in seasonally adjusted employment compared to the previous month. In this period, seasonally adjusted employment increased by 6 thousand people in the agricultural sector, 67 thousand in the industrial sector, while the construction sector decreased by 2 thousand people and the service sector by 70 thousand, according to economic activity.

The dynamics we mentioned in previous months continue to affect the unemployment data. Partial openings have provided a certain degree of stability in employment since 3Q20, while pandemic factors that adversely affect participation rate and employment rate in the labor market dynamics have remained valid. In this period; The continuation of measures such as dismissal ban, unpaid leave support and short-time work allowance prevented the numerical increase in the unemployment rate. Especially in the period after December, the restriction measures brought by increasing Covid cases will cause a significant loss of employment in the service sector. Short-term dynamics in the employment market will depend on the impact of the pandemic and vaccination on economic activity; while the long-term dynamics will depend on the medium-long-term trust and investment climate.

Yorumlar (0)
banner429
banner422
18°
açık
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Beşiktaş 17 35
2. Galatasaray 17 33
3. Fenerbahçe 16 32
4. Gaziantep FK 17 31
5. Alanyaspor 17 30
6. Hatayspor 17 28
7. Trabzonspor 17 26
8. Karagümrük 17 24
9. Antalyaspor 18 24
10. Konyaspor 17 22
11. Sivasspor 17 22
12. Başakşehir 17 22
13. Malatyaspor 17 21
14. Rizespor 17 21
15. Göztepe 17 19
16. Kasımpaşa 16 19
17. Gençlerbirliği 17 19
18. Kayserispor 17 16
19. Ankaragücü 17 15
20. Denizlispor 17 14
21. Erzurumspor 17 13
Takımlar O P
1. Giresunspor 17 35
2. İstanbulspor 17 34
3. Samsunspor 17 33
4. Altay 17 32
5. Adana Demirspor 17 31
6. Tuzlaspor 17 30
7. Ankara Keçiörengücü 17 28
8. Altınordu 17 28
9. Bursaspor 17 27
10. Bandırmaspor 17 24
11. Ümraniye 17 20
12. Boluspor 17 19
13. Menemen Belediyespor 17 19
14. Balıkesirspor 17 16
15. Adanaspor 16 15
16. Akhisar Bld.Spor 16 13
17. Ankaraspor 17 9
18. Eskişehirspor 17 3
Takımlar O P
1. Liverpool 17 33
2. M. United 16 33
3. Leicester City 17 32
4. Tottenham 16 29
5. Man City 15 29
6. Southampton 17 29
7. Everton 16 29
8. Aston Villa 15 26
9. Chelsea 17 26
10. West Ham 17 26
11. Arsenal 17 23
12. Leeds United 17 23
13. Wolverhampton 17 22
14. Crystal Palace 17 22
15. Newcastle 16 19
16. Burnley 15 16
17. Brighton 17 14
18. Fulham 15 11
19. West Bromwich 17 8
20. Sheffield United 17 2
Takımlar O P
1. Atletico Madrid 15 38
2. Real Madrid 18 37
3. Barcelona 18 34
4. Villarreal 18 32
5. Real Sociedad 19 30
6. Sevilla 16 30
7. Granada 17 24
8. Celta de Vigo 18 23
9. Cádiz 18 23
10. Levante 17 21
11. Athletic Bilbao 18 21
12. Real Betis 17 20
13. Valencia 18 19
14. Eibar 18 19
15. Deportivo Alaves 18 18
16. Real Valladolid 18 18
17. Getafe 16 17
18. Elche 15 16
19. Osasuna 17 15
20. Huesca 17 12