banner363

banner380

banner396

banner403

banner420

Son Dakika
Zam şampiyonu salatalık!
Zam şampiyonu salatalık!
Belediye başkanı koronavirüse yakalanmayı yasakladı!
Belediye başkanı koronavirüse yakalanmayı yasakladı!
Galatasaray 3-0 Başakşehir Maç Özeti ve Golleri
Galatasaray 3-0 Başakşehir Maç Özeti ve Golleri
Elon Musk, Twitter'a ara verdi
Elon Musk, Twitter'a ara verdi

Turkey PMI: Vaccine optimism brings growth in January

According to the data announced by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) and IHS Markit; Manufacturing PMI increased from 50.8 to 54.4 in January.

GLOBAL NEWS 03.02.2021, 10:16
Turkey PMI: Vaccine optimism brings growth in January

According to the data announced by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) and IHS Markit; Manufacturing PMI increased from 50.8 to 54.4 in January. The manufacturing PMI index, which was 33.4 in April due to the economic recession caused by Covid-19, recovered in the following months and had a growth position as of June. After the October period, both the limiting effect of increasing interest rates on domestic demand and the tighter Covid restrictions towards the end of the year caused the sector to slow down, although it remained in the growth zone. In January, although the risk created by these negative factors continued, increased orders and production with vaccine optimism led to an acceleration gain in the index.

If we look at the details of the PMI data; production and new orders returned to the growth zone. After the slowing effects of the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, acceleration was seen again in January. Global expectations for vaccination positively affected the trend in new orders. New orders moved into growth zone, and new export orders were positively affected. Employment showed the best increase of more than 3 years, as the acceleration in new orders and production increased the need for personnel. On the other hand, the continuation of the disruption caused by Covid-19 in the supply chains continued the upward pressure on the input costs side, while the inflationary price pressures in the sector were alleviated with the stabilization of TRY and the decrease in exchange rates.

With the January PMI data, it is seen that the year has made a rapid start. It can be evaluated positively in terms of growth projections, because 1Q21 is seen as the most risky period due to the ongoing conditions and restrictions of the Covid outbreak. The continuation of the rapid trend in production will positively affect the overall growth outlook. On the other hand, the slowing effect of factors such as tightening financial conditions and epidemic restrictions on the economy will be closely monitored. These factors still pose downside risks. As global economies, the extent of the epidemic conditions will improve and how effective the vaccination will determine the acceleration of Turkey's economy.

Yorumlar (0)
12°
açık
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Fenerbahçe 22 48
2. Galatasaray 22 45
3. Beşiktaş 21 44
4. Alanyaspor 21 37
5. Trabzonspor 21 36
6. Gaziantep FK 21 35
7. Hatayspor 22 35
8. Karagümrük 21 31
9. Antalyaspor 21 29
10. Malatyaspor 21 28
11. Kasımpaşa 22 26
12. Rizespor 22 26
13. Göztepe 21 25
14. Sivasspor 21 24
15. Başakşehir 22 24
16. Konyaspor 20 23
17. Kayserispor 21 22
18. Erzurumspor 21 20
19. Gençlerbirliği 21 19
20. Ankaragücü 21 18
21. Denizlispor 21 17
Takımlar O P
1. Giresunspor 19 41
2. İstanbulspor 19 40
3. Samsunspor 19 37
4. Adana Demirspor 19 34
5. Tuzlaspor 19 33
6. Altay 19 32
7. Ankara Keçiörengücü 19 31
8. Altınordu 19 31
9. Bursaspor 19 30
10. Bandırmaspor 19 27
11. Adanaspor 19 24
12. Ümraniye 19 21
13. Boluspor 19 19
14. Akhisar Bld.Spor 19 19
15. Menemen Belediyespor 19 19
16. Balıkesirspor 19 16
17. Ankaraspor 19 13
18. Eskişehirspor 19 4
Takımlar O P
1. Man City 20 44
2. M. United 21 41
3. Liverpool 21 40
4. Leicester City 21 39
5. West Ham 21 35
6. Tottenham 20 33
7. Chelsea 21 33
8. Everton 19 33
9. Aston Villa 19 32
10. Arsenal 22 31
11. Southampton 20 29
12. Leeds United 20 29
13. Wolverhampton 22 26
14. Crystal Palace 21 26
15. Newcastle 21 22
16. Burnley 20 22
17. Brighton 21 21
18. Fulham 20 14
19. West Bromwich 22 12
20. Sheffield United 22 11
Takımlar O P
1. Atletico Madrid 19 50
2. Barcelona 20 40
3. Real Madrid 20 40
4. Sevilla 20 39
5. Villarreal 21 35
6. Real Sociedad 21 32
7. Real Betis 21 30
8. Granada 21 29
9. Levante 20 26
10. Celta de Vigo 21 25
11. Athletic Bilbao 20 24
12. Getafe 20 24
13. Cádiz 21 24
14. Valencia 21 23
15. Eibar 21 20
16. Real Valladolid 21 20
17. Osasuna 21 19
18. Deportivo Alaves 21 19
19. Elche 19 17
20. Huesca 21 16