Son Dakika
Trabzonspor 3 puanı tek golle aldı
MHP Lideri Bahçeli'ye Twitter'den engel
Meral Akşener Ankara Adliyesi’nde ifade verecek
Altın ve gümüş piyasasında neler oluyor?
TİM CHAIRMAN GÜLLE: TÜRKİYE HAS SHOWN ITS STRENGTH IN THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC

In cooperation with Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) and the Turkish Capital Markets Association (TSPB), the webinar on “Exchange Risk Management for Exporting Companies” was organized. The online panel is aimed at informing and raising awareness of exporter companies at risk of exchange rates.

GLOBAL NEWS 04.02.2021, 20:59
1
TİM CHAIRMAN GÜLLE: TÜRKİYE HAS SHOWN ITS STRENGTH IN THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC

TİM Chairman İsmail Gülle, “Türkiye has once again proved how strong its industrial and commercial potential is with its achievements in exports during the economic crisis brought by the global pandemic. Hopefully, this year we will reach the goal of 184 billion dollars and further goals collectively. To make the increase in our exports sustainable, high value-added products, the right sector selection, increasing diversity in target markets, as well as strategic financial management stand out as a must-have title.” he said.

Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM), the only umbrella organization of 61 Exporters' Associations with 27 sectors and 100 thousand exporters, is also working multi-faceted within the scope of facilitating access to financing and reducing costs for the export family entering 2021 with a record. TİM continues online panels with themes that can produce solutions to the needs of the exporter. Through the webinar, it is aimed to inform and raise awareness of the employees of exporter companies, investors, and those interested in the issue. The opening speeches of the three-session online panel were made by TİM Chairman İsmail Gülle and TSPB Chairman Tevfik Eraslan.

“This year we will reach the goal of 184 billion dollars together”

TİM Chairman İsmail Gülle emphasized the successful performance of the export family in 2020 despite all the negatives brought by the global pandemic. Noting that they reached the highest quarter export figure in the history of the Republic with exports of 51.2 billion dollars in the last quarter of the year, Gülle said, “We achieved to close the year together with exports of 169.5 billion dollars, above the target we set. In 2021, our upward momentum in exports continues. We reached the highest January export figure in the history of the Republic by exporting 15 billion 48 million dollars with an increase of 2.5 percent. Türkiye has once again proved how strong its industrial and commercial potential is with its achievements in exports during the economic crisis brought by the global pandemic.”

“Stability and sustainability are important for the continuation of successes”

İsmail Gülle drew attention to the importance of the titles 'Stability' and 'Sustainability' to maintain the records recorded in exports in a period when uncertainty in the global economy peaked. Stating that for the steady increase in exports to continue, it is necessary to be resistant to negative factors such as financial and sectoral problems and fluctuations in currencies Gülle said, “High value-added production, choosing the right sector, increasing diversity in target markets, as well as strategic financial management is an indispensable topic for us. Under the leadership of our Ministry of Commerce, we are working intensively on all these issues. The two currency fluctuations in 2018 and 2020 once again revealed that our companies should focus on financial management sensitively. It is essential for all our exporters, especially the companies operating in the production sectors with high import input, to have a good command of financial instruments such as options markets and future-forward transactions. Only in this way can we minimize the exchange rate loss due to fluctuations in the exchange rate.”

“We aim to raise awareness among employees and investors”

TİM Chairman İsmail Gülle added: “Companies should increase their knowledge and their consciousness against crises in financial management. It is very important to be able to use Hedge methods in the face of fluctuations in exchange rates, especially in terms of not disrupting their production and not damaging the image of reliable suppliers. For this reason, we are holding the 'Exchange Risk Management' panel this year, as we did last year, to raise awareness among export sector employees and investors. We will continue our webinar series, which we started with the 'Exchange Risk Management' panel in 2021, with themes that can produce solutions to the problems and needs of our exporters.”

Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Fenerbahçe 22 48
2. Galatasaray 22 45
3. Beşiktaş 22 45
4. Alanyaspor 22 38
5. Trabzonspor 21 36
6. Hatayspor 22 35
7. Gaziantep FK 22 35
8. Karagümrük 22 34
9. Antalyaspor 22 30
10. Malatyaspor 21 28
11. Kasımpaşa 22 26
12. Rizespor 22 26
13. Göztepe 21 25
14. Sivasspor 22 25
15. Konyaspor 21 24
16. Başakşehir 22 24
17. Kayserispor 22 23
18. Erzurumspor 22 21
19. Gençlerbirliği 22 20
20. Ankaragücü 21 18
21. Denizlispor 21 17
Takımlar O P
1. Giresunspor 19 41
2. İstanbulspor 19 40
3. Samsunspor 19 37
4. Adana Demirspor 19 34
5. Tuzlaspor 19 33
6. Altay 19 32
7. Ankara Keçiörengücü 19 31
8. Altınordu 19 31
9. Bursaspor 19 30
10. Bandırmaspor 19 27
11. Adanaspor 19 24
12. Ümraniye 19 21
13. Boluspor 19 19
14. Akhisar Bld.Spor 19 19
15. Menemen Belediyespor 19 19
16. Balıkesirspor 19 16
17. Ankaraspor 19 13
18. Eskişehirspor 19 4
Takımlar O P
1. Man City 21 47
2. M. United 22 44
3. Leicester City 22 42
4. Liverpool 21 40
5. West Ham 21 35
6. Tottenham 20 33
7. Chelsea 21 33
8. Everton 19 33
9. Aston Villa 19 32
10. Arsenal 22 31
11. Leeds United 20 29
12. Southampton 21 29
13. Crystal Palace 22 29
14. Wolverhampton 22 26
15. Newcastle 22 22
16. Burnley 21 22
17. Brighton 21 21
18. Fulham 21 14
19. West Bromwich 22 12
20. Sheffield United 22 11
Takımlar O P
1. Atletico Madrid 19 50
2. Barcelona 20 40
3. Real Madrid 20 40
4. Sevilla 20 39
5. Villarreal 21 35
6. Real Sociedad 21 32
7. Real Betis 21 30
8. Granada 21 29
9. Levante 20 26
10. Celta de Vigo 21 25
11. Athletic Bilbao 20 24
12. Getafe 20 24
13. Cádiz 21 24
14. Valencia 21 23
15. Eibar 21 20
16. Real Valladolid 21 20
17. Osasuna 21 19
18. Deportivo Alaves 21 19
19. Elche 19 17
20. Huesca 21 16