banner363

banner380

banner396

banner403

banner420

Son Dakika
Bir öğrencinin DHKPC ile ne işi olur?
Bir öğrencinin DHKPC ile ne işi olur?
CHP'li Belediye Başkanı'na Hazreti Muhammed'e hakaretten hapis cezası
CHP'li Belediye Başkanı'na Hazreti Muhammed'e hakaretten hapis cezası
ALTIN FİYATLARI NE KADAR OLDU?
ALTIN FİYATLARI NE KADAR OLDU?
Her 4 dakikada bir kişi faizsiz ev veya otomobil sahibi olacak
Her 4 dakikada bir kişi faizsiz ev veya otomobil sahibi olacak

Thousands of hotels will go digital in 2021, icibot grow up

Developed by Turkish software developers and breaking grounds in travel technology, icibot increases its power in the world market.

GLOBAL NEWS 09.02.2021, 11:48
Thousands of hotels will go digital in 2021, icibot grow up

'Thousands of hotels will go digital in 2021'

Developed by Turkish software developers and breaking grounds in travel technology, Icibot increases its power in the world market. Thanks to the technology it has developed, the application saves the world's giant hotel chains from million dollars’ worth digital investment costs. Bahadır Çakar, Icibot's Sales & Marketing Manager, states that thousands of hotels will go digital in 2021.

Icibot, the travel application developed by Turkish software developers, created a tremendous impression in the world market as a result of its technological infrastructure co-strengthened with the pandemic and increased R&D studies.

The application, which has already started to be tested in 5 countries, launched the technology at a cost near-zero that is developed by world's giant hotel chains with million dollars' worth investments, thanks to the innovations in its software.

BOUTIQUE BUSINESSES WILL BE ABLE TO COMPETE WITH GIANT HOTEL CHAINS!

Such a new feature in the app has enabled boutique businesses to compete with the world's giant hotel chains in the field of technology.

Stating that they aim to switch hotels to fully functional digital guest relations within a few hours on the same day, regardless of language, geography or scale, Icibot's Sales & Marketing Director Bahadır Çakar continued as follows: 'We offer technologies that can be used at lightning speed at hotels in every geography from Latin America to Asia and Europe. We aim to transfer thousands of hotels to digital in 2021".

Yorumlar (0)
16°
açık
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Galatasaray 23 48
2. Beşiktaş 23 48
3. Fenerbahçe 23 48
4. Trabzonspor 23 42
5. Alanyaspor 23 41
6. Hatayspor 23 38
7. Gaziantep FK 23 38
8. Karagümrük 23 37
9. Antalyaspor 23 31
10. Malatyaspor 23 29
11. Sivasspor 23 28
12. Göztepe 23 26
13. Rizespor 23 26
14. Kasımpaşa 23 26
15. Konyaspor 22 24
16. Kayserispor 23 24
17. Başakşehir 23 24
18. Erzurumspor 23 22
19. Gençlerbirliği 22 20
20. Ankaragücü 22 18
21. Denizlispor 23 18
Takımlar O P
1. Giresunspor 20 44
2. İstanbulspor 20 40
3. Samsunspor 20 40
4. Adana Demirspor 20 37
5. Tuzlaspor 20 36
6. Altay 20 35
7. Ankara Keçiörengücü 20 34
8. Altınordu 20 34
9. Bursaspor 20 30
10. Bandırmaspor 20 27
11. Adanaspor 20 24
12. Ümraniye 20 24
13. Boluspor 20 19
14. Akhisar Bld.Spor 20 19
15. Balıkesirspor 20 19
16. Menemen Belediyespor 20 19
17. Ankaraspor 20 13
18. Eskişehirspor 20 4
Takımlar O P
1. Man City 22 50
2. M. United 23 45
3. Leicester City 23 43
4. Liverpool 23 40
5. Chelsea 23 39
6. West Ham 23 39
7. Everton 21 37
8. Tottenham 22 36
9. Aston Villa 21 35
10. Leeds United 22 32
11. Arsenal 23 31
12. Southampton 22 29
13. Crystal Palace 23 29
14. Wolverhampton 23 27
15. Brighton 23 25
16. Newcastle 23 25
17. Burnley 22 23
18. Fulham 22 15
19. West Bromwich 23 12
20. Sheffield United 23 11
Takımlar O P
1. Atletico Madrid 20 51
2. Barcelona 21 43
3. Real Madrid 21 43
4. Sevilla 21 42
5. Villarreal 22 36
6. Real Sociedad 22 35
7. Real Betis 22 30
8. Granada 22 30
9. Levante 21 27
10. Celta de Vigo 22 26
11. Athletic Bilbao 21 25
12. Valencia 22 24
13. Getafe 21 24
14. Cádiz 22 24
15. Osasuna 22 22
16. Deportivo Alaves 22 22
17. Eibar 22 20
18. Real Valladolid 22 20
19. Elche 20 18
20. Huesca 22 16