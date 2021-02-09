Thousands of hotels will go digital in 2021, icibot grow up

'Thousands of hotels will go digital in 2021'

Developed by Turkish software developers and breaking grounds in travel technology, Icibot increases its power in the world market. Thanks to the technology it has developed, the application saves the world's giant hotel chains from million dollars’ worth digital investment costs. Bahadır Çakar, Icibot's Sales & Marketing Manager, states that thousands of hotels will go digital in 2021.

Icibot, the travel application developed by Turkish software developers, created a tremendous impression in the world market as a result of its technological infrastructure co-strengthened with the pandemic and increased R&D studies.

The application, which has already started to be tested in 5 countries, launched the technology at a cost near-zero that is developed by world's giant hotel chains with million dollars' worth investments, thanks to the innovations in its software.

BOUTIQUE BUSINESSES WILL BE ABLE TO COMPETE WITH GIANT HOTEL CHAINS!

Such a new feature in the app has enabled boutique businesses to compete with the world's giant hotel chains in the field of technology.

Stating that they aim to switch hotels to fully functional digital guest relations within a few hours on the same day, regardless of language, geography or scale, Icibot's Sales & Marketing Director Bahadır Çakar continued as follows: 'We offer technologies that can be used at lightning speed at hotels in every geography from Latin America to Asia and Europe. We aim to transfer thousands of hotels to digital in 2021".