The FBI wants the public to help identify Capitol rioters

It's not just tips and information that the agency wants, it's also asking for photos or videos.

"The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC," it said on its website.

"The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021."

Some of the individuals that participated have already come forward or have since been identified by CNN and other news organizations.

To submit videos or photos of the riot, click here or go to fbi.gov/USCapitol.

To submit information, call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324), click here or go to tips.fbi.gov.

Kaynak https://edition.cnn.com/2021/01/07/us/fbi-tips-insurrection-riot-capitol-hill-trnd/index.html