Son Dakika
Zam şampiyonu salatalık!
Belediye başkanı koronavirüse yakalanmayı yasakladı!
Galatasaray 3-0 Başakşehir Maç Özeti ve Golleri
Elon Musk, Twitter'a ara verdi
The case of UN Security Council and Cyprus

The UN Security Council has extended the mandate on peacekeeping which will take form on the 29th of January 2021, although Cyprus has some concerns regarding the resolutions.

GLOBAL NEWS 03.02.2021, 10:17
The case of UN Security Council and Cyprus

The presence of UN Peacekeeping Force of Cyprus did not seek consent to be on the island, which is against UN’s own rules. The matter will be bought to the attention of the international community. Furthermore, the UN Secretary General Guterres did not refer to any settlement model but rather the mutually acceptable settlement on his Good Office Mission report dated 8 January 2021. Bi-communal federation ‘s pre-judgement of settlements and inability to provide a settlement for 50 years is unacceptable.

There will be 5+ informal UN meetings in the near future aiming to determine common grounds towards settlement, the meeting will reveal the UN’s vision for future. It will be useful for UN Security Council to lay grounds that address new ideas for settlement instead of impose side tested and exhausted process that did not produce settlement.

12°
açık
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Fenerbahçe 22 48
2. Galatasaray 22 45
3. Beşiktaş 21 44
4. Alanyaspor 21 37
5. Trabzonspor 21 36
6. Gaziantep FK 21 35
7. Hatayspor 22 35
8. Karagümrük 21 31
9. Antalyaspor 21 29
10. Malatyaspor 21 28
11. Kasımpaşa 22 26
12. Rizespor 22 26
13. Göztepe 21 25
14. Sivasspor 21 24
15. Başakşehir 22 24
16. Konyaspor 20 23
17. Kayserispor 21 22
18. Erzurumspor 21 20
19. Gençlerbirliği 21 19
20. Ankaragücü 21 18
21. Denizlispor 21 17
Takımlar O P
1. Giresunspor 19 41
2. İstanbulspor 19 40
3. Samsunspor 19 37
4. Adana Demirspor 19 34
5. Tuzlaspor 19 33
6. Altay 19 32
7. Ankara Keçiörengücü 19 31
8. Altınordu 19 31
9. Bursaspor 19 30
10. Bandırmaspor 19 27
11. Adanaspor 19 24
12. Ümraniye 19 21
13. Boluspor 19 19
14. Akhisar Bld.Spor 19 19
15. Menemen Belediyespor 19 19
16. Balıkesirspor 19 16
17. Ankaraspor 19 13
18. Eskişehirspor 19 4
Takımlar O P
1. Man City 20 44
2. M. United 21 41
3. Liverpool 21 40
4. Leicester City 21 39
5. West Ham 21 35
6. Tottenham 20 33
7. Chelsea 21 33
8. Everton 19 33
9. Aston Villa 19 32
10. Arsenal 22 31
11. Southampton 20 29
12. Leeds United 20 29
13. Wolverhampton 22 26
14. Crystal Palace 21 26
15. Newcastle 21 22
16. Burnley 20 22
17. Brighton 21 21
18. Fulham 20 14
19. West Bromwich 22 12
20. Sheffield United 22 11
Takımlar O P
1. Atletico Madrid 19 50
2. Barcelona 20 40
3. Real Madrid 20 40
4. Sevilla 20 39
5. Villarreal 21 35
6. Real Sociedad 21 32
7. Real Betis 21 30
8. Granada 21 29
9. Levante 20 26
10. Celta de Vigo 21 25
11. Athletic Bilbao 20 24
12. Getafe 20 24
13. Cádiz 21 24
14. Valencia 21 23
15. Eibar 21 20
16. Real Valladolid 21 20
17. Osasuna 21 19
18. Deportivo Alaves 21 19
19. Elche 19 17
20. Huesca 21 16