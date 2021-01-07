banner363

Nagehan Alçı, Melih Bulu atamasıyla ilgili tüm detayları yazdı
ABD'de Biden'ın tescili sonrası altın fiyatlarında son durum ne?
108 sanıklı Kobani iddianamesi kabul edildi
İyilik meleği. Mesut Özil 157 çocuğu ameliyat ettirdi
Senate Georgia election, Blue Wave and bi-directional market effect

GLOBAL NEWS 07.01.2021, 18:31
Senate Georgia election, Blue Wave and bi-directional market effect

The Georgia Senate elections, in which 2 Republican and 2 Democratic candidates compete, are still running head to head. NBC has not announced any results because the race was so close. The fact that the Democrats are one step ahead is evident from Nasdaq pricing. With the blue wave theory looming on the horizon, concerns that tech companies might face higher taxation and monopoly investigations have brought sales.

If the Democrats win the election, the Senate will be 50-50, and since Vice President Kamala Harris is a natural member, the majority of the votes will be Democrats. The House of Representatives is already in Democrats. In fact, the blue wave will also mean more incentive spending, as the Democrats will be in control of spending. There may be a new and larger financial package in the new Biden era, the likelihood of this is increasing. Of course, which factors will dominate in terms of market reaction depends on the trend and the perception of risk. At the same time today, Biden's presidency is expected to be officially announced in Congress. It is worried that the Trump wing will try to extend the process as much as possible with objections and will not give Biden an easy presidential path, but it will do nothing but extend this procedure for a few hours, as all objections will already be rejected.

ISM manufacturing data from yesterday was announced at 60.7, the highest level since August 2018. Globally, this warming in the US seems surprising, while China is the first and fastest return to pre-epidemic growth conditions. However, it should be noted that this warming is in the manufacturing industry, the main effect of shutdowns is on the service sector and demand side. Employment dynamics tend to slow down in general. Next December non-farm payrolls data on Friday is expected to mark a 73K increase only.

