Son Dakika
Doğal gaz bağlantı ve hizmet bedellerine zam yapıldı
Hamsi kayıplara karıştı!
Filipinler'de ölü sayısı 375'e yükseldi
TOGG’un logosu yerini aldı
Road Toll: New digital vignette introduced in Slovenia

Digital vignette replaces toll sticker in Balkan state / DKV Mobility customers can use their DKV CARDs as settlement

Global News 21.12.2021, 13:13
Road Toll: New digital vignette introduced in Slovenia

Ratingen, 01.12.2021

From today customers of the European mobility service provider DKV Mobility will be able to conveniently settle the Slovenian e-Vignette via the DKV CARD. The digital vignette, which replaces the current toll sticker, is mandatory for vehicles up to and including 3.5T driving on Slovenian highways and expressway. They are available with the DKV Card at petrol stations such as OMV and MOL in Slovenia and near the border. The e-annual vignettes will be available for purchase from December 1, 2021, and weekly and monthly digital vignettes from February 1, 2022. The vehicle license plate number will be registered at the time of purchase and automatically scanned by control devices en route. Similar to previous practice, the e-vignette will be billed via the POS terminal using the DKV CARD. The customer benefits from convenient and transparent billing as well as a quick continuation of the journey without interruption. Press Release DKV MOBILITY SERVICES HOLDING GmbH + Co. KG Balcke-Dürr-Allee 3 I D-40882 Ratingen I Tel. +49 2102 5368-0 I Fax +49 2102 5368-269 I www.dkv-mobility.com Toll-free Hotline 0800 34 74 620 (in Germany) USt. ID-Nr. DE 274 719 627 I Sitz Ratingen I Amtsgericht Düsseldorf HRA 20810 General partner DKV MOBILITY SERVICES HOLDING Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH I Registered office Ratingen I Local Court Düsseldorf HRB 62266 Management Board: Marco van Kalleveen | Peter Meier 2 "Slovenia is an important transit country between the Southern and Central Europe. We are pleased to bring such convenience to our customers so that they can run their business smoothly," says Jérôme Lejeune, Managing Director Toll at DKV Mobility. In addition to the digital e-vignette for Slovenia, DKV Mobility has a wide range of toll solutions for over 30 countries in Europe and beyond. These include various vignettes, toll boxes and route tickets.

