Richard Mille becomes UAE Team Emirates Official Watch Partner

“UAE Team Emirates has demonstrated time and again that it has world-class standards and a passion for excellence. At Richard Mille, we share the same vision and ambitions and we’re delighted to go into partnership with Mauro Giannetti and his team. The partnership also marks another significant milestone for us as we draw closer to the athletic community in the Middle East region. We’re extremely proud to become the Official Watch Partner of UAE Team Emirates and we’re greatly looking forward to supporting the riders and support staff as they press on for further glories. Good luck to them!”



Richard Mille EMEA CEO, Peter Harrison

Over two decades, Richard Mille has consistently pushed the boundaries of precision, performance and technical innovation with genre-redefining watches. These same values have been driving UAE Team Emirates since it joined the UCI WorldTour in 2017.

Last year, despite intense pressures created by the global Covid-19 pandemic, the team claimed 33 victories across the calendar, peaking at the Tour de France, as Slovenian rider Tadej Pogačar took the famous maillot jaune on debut in the world’s most prestigious cycling road race, aged just 21.

“As a team, we’re always working towards innovation and excellence, so to associate ourselves with a brand of the quality and character of Richard Mille is a great pleasure for us. We’re excited to showcase and test Richard Mille watches at the highest level of competition, and in some of the most challenging conditions in world sport, such as the Tour de France.”



UAE Team Emirates CEO, Mauro Gianetti

As part of the deal, UAE Team Emirates riders will carry Richard Mille branding on their bikes and kits throughout the next four campaigns, the cyclists will also have the chance to sport the Richard Mille RM 67-02 watch. An ergonomic model and a technical tour de force, weighing just 32 grams, thanks to its use of TPT® composite materials and grade 5 titanium. It also features a special strap, which is entirely seamless, non-slip and highly elastic, so that it follows the contours of every individual wearer’s wrist morphology.



The team has just announced its lead rider line-ups for this year’s Grand Tours:

- UAE Tour, February: Tadej Pogacar, Davide Formolo, Fernando Gaviria

- Giro d’Italia, May: Davide Formolo, Brandon McNulty, Fernando Gaviria

- Tour de France, June/July: Tadej Pogačar, Marc Hirschi, Alexander Kristoff

- La Vuelta Ciclista a España, August/September: Tadej Pogačar, Matteo Trentin, David De La Cruz

Richard Mille has worked with a roster of the world’s top athletes, from Alain Prost to Rafael

Nadal. As well as fostering a spirit of lasting friendship, the aim behind every partnership is

always to push watches to their limits. In this spirit, Richard Mille partners wear their watches

through the extremes of professional competition – on track, on court and even on the polo field.

Richard Mille wishes UAE Team Emirates and its riders every success on this year’s UCI World Tour, which picks up with the UAE Tour in Abu Dhabi on February 21.