Real sector confidence index gives mixed signals in February

Although the positive image continues in the real sector confidence index data for February announced by the Central Bank, the adjusted data point to a slowdown. While RKGE increased by 2.3 points to 109.3 in February; seasonally adjusted ODA declined to 108.7 with a 0.3 point decrease.

During this period, the manufacturing industry capacity utilization rate was 74.9% with a 0.5 point decrease; seasonally adjusted CUR was at the level of 75.5%.

When the diffusion indexes of the survey questions that make up the index are analyzed, the export order volume in the next three months, the production volume in the next three months, the total employment in the next three months, fixed capital investment expenditures and the evaluations regarding the total current order amount have had an upward impact on the index. The total order quantity, current finished product stock and evaluations of the general course of the last three months negatively affected the index. Production channels maintain their vitality in the first months of 2021, and leading indicators show that the activity in the industry continues strongly. Whereas; Restrictions to mitigate the effects of the epidemic and tight financial conditions are likely to cause a certain amount of slowdown. If economic openings become effective after March, the increase in economic activity will support.