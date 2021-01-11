banner363

Dolar, Euro ve altında son durum ne?
Bitcoin'e neler oluyor?
BAE'den Türkiye ile normalleşme talebi
İstanbul Boğaz'ı için kritik uyarı
Queen Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh get vaccinated

Buckingham Palace spokesperson has made a statement that Queen Elizabeth (94) and the Duke of Edinburgh (99) have both received the Covid-19 vaccine on the 09th of January 2021. The vaccination was administered by the household doctor at Windsor Castle.

GLOBAL NEWS 11.01.2021, 10:02
Buckingham Palace spokesperson has made a statement that Queen Elizabeth (94) and the Duke of Edinburgh (99) have both received the Covid-19 vaccine on the 09th of January 2021. The vaccination was administered by the household doctor at Windsor Castle.

Both at over 90 years old, the Queen and the Duke are high risk of Covid-19 and have been quarantining from March to October without carrying any royal residence. In April Prince William tested positive for Covid-19. He is not the only royalty who tested positive for Covid-19, Charles Spencer: brother of Princess Diana and Sophie Countess of Wessex also tested positive in September and October respectively.

Critics believe the Queen decided to make their vaccination public due to countless speculation and the royalty wished to own the narrative.

As of today, Britain has 3.02M total cases, 80868 deaths and unknown recovery cases.

