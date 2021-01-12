President Erdoğan Attends YASED International Investment Summit

Speaking at the opening of the summit, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the government is determined to make Turkey a center for domestic and international investors by offering low risk and high confidence.

“Come and experience Turkish hospitality. We have launched a new wave of reforms in law, democracy and economy. We will further improve the investment environment with additional reforms in the times to come," the President promised.

Attending a panel at the summit entitled “A Perspective Towards Increased FDI", Investment Office President A.Burak Dağlıoğlu explained that Turkey became one of the countries managing the Covid-19 crisis most successfully thanks to its stable management, health investments, hospital capacities, national technology moves and crisis management.

“Although Covid-19 has negatively affected global FDI, our country has continued to attract crucial investments during the period. We have seen that international investors were active on acquisitions and mergers in many sectors from fintech to the gaming industry, and from manufacturing to services," Dağlıoğlu stated.​