POLL: What should happen to Donald Trump in the aftermath of the deadly Capitol siege?

With less than two weeks remaining in his term, President Donald Trump is facing uncertainty as to whether he will finish his final days in office in the aftermath of the deadly assault on the Capitol carried out by his supporters.

GLOBAL NEWS 11.01.2021, 20:05
2
POLL: What should happen to Donald Trump in the aftermath of the deadly Capitol siege?

While it may take several days before an outcome is reached, the debate is raging across the country.

So, what do you think the president's fate should be? Let us know in our poll below and keep reading for additional context on each option.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump as she pushes the vice president and the Cabinet to invoke constitutional authority to force him out, warning that Trump is a threat to democracy.

Two GOP senators, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have called for Trump to resign.
 


Pelosi's leadership team will seek a vote on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence and Cabinet officials to invoke the 25th Amendment, with a full House vote expected on Tuesday.
 



Trump could also finish his final days in office and give way to the Joe Biden administration, which will take office after Biden is sworn in on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

