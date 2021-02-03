Pfizer Expects $15 billion Sales in 2021

Pfizer is the first company to develop the Covid-19 vaccine using synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA) to prompt an immune response against the virus. Pfizer is also the first vaccine approved by the FDA. Rich countries are the biggest buyers of Pfizer, UN purchasing 200 million doses (100 million later) and 100 million in the US contributing huge sales.

Analyst Andrew Baum states that the company can increase its sales if it signs more supply deals and revenues from vaccine could be sustainable beyond 2021.