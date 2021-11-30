banner363

banner453

banner454

banner403

banner420

Son Dakika
Simite yüzde 30 zam geldi; 3.5 TL'ye çıktı!
Simite yüzde 30 zam geldi; 3.5 TL'ye çıktı!
Sanayinin Çağla ustası
Sanayinin Çağla ustası
Ballon d'or ödülü yine Messi'nin
Ballon d'or ödülü yine Messi'nin
Yeni icra ve İflas daireleri kuruluyor
Yeni icra ve İflas daireleri kuruluyor

Nissan unveils $18 bln electrification push in bid to draw level with rivals

YOKOHAMA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) announced it will spend 2 trillion yen ($17.59 billion) over five years to accelerate vehicle electrification to catch up with competitors in one of the fastest growth areas for car makers.

Global News 30.11.2021, 09:54
Nissan unveils $18 bln electrification push in bid to draw level with rivals

This is the first time Japan's No.3 automaker, one of the world's first mass-market electric vehicle (EV) makers with its Leaf model more than a decade ago, is unveiling a comprehensive electrification plan.

Nissan will be spending twice as much as it did in the previous decade for a share of the EV market as rivals, including Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and newer entrants such as Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), move ahead with their electric-car plans.

Nissan said on Monday it will launch 23 electrified vehicles by 2030, including 15 electric vehicles (EVs), and wants to reduce lithium-ion battery costs by 65% within eight years. It also plans to introduce potentially game-changing all solid-state batteries by March 2029.

Those commitments, Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said, would make EVs affordable to more drivers.

"We will advance our effort to democratise electrification," he said in an online presentation.

Shares of Nissan slid 5.6% on Monday, underperforming its major rivals and compared to the benchmark Japan index's (.N225) 1.6% drop.

Some analysts were unimpressed with Nissan's plan, noting it was already behind its rivals in electrification.

Masayuki Otani, senior analyst at Securities Japan Ltd, also said auto shares were falling on Monday because of concerns the new coronavirus variant would squeeze production.

"Nissan's long term vision comes at a time when the market is perhaps not receptive to it. It can be said that it represents a huge increase in investment, it feels cautious," he said.

Nissan's electrification plan comes as it pulls back from a pursuit of sales volume pushed by former chairman Carlos Ghosn, slashing production capacity and model types by a fifth to improve profitability. read more

"It's very important for Nissan to show where we are going next, and today's plan is a vision and direction which is talking about the future," Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ashwani Gupta said when asked about the share price at the gallery at its headquarters in Yokohama where it is displaying only electrified vehicles.

Although still only a small portion of vehicles on the road, global electric car registrations in 2020 grew 41% even as the overall car market contracted by almost a sixth, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

At the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow this month, major car makers, including General Motors (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N), signed a declaration that committed them to phase out fossil fuel vehicles by 2040.

Nissan, however, has not committed to abandoning gasoline vehicles. It said on Monday half of its vehicles mix will be electrified by 2030, including EVs and its e-Power hybrids. COO Gupta said the goal was a reference point that may change.

As it readies to compete for the growing demand for EVs, Nissan in July pledged $1.4 billion with its Chinese partner Envision AESC to build a giant battery plant in Britain that will power 100,000 vehicles a year including a new crossover model.

Rivals, including Toyota, which also declined to sign the Glasgow pledge, are also ramping up their battery production.

The world's biggest automaker by production volume plans to have 15 battery electric vehicle (BEV) models globally by 2025 and will spend $13.5 billion by 2030 to develop cheaper, more powerful EV batteries and their supply system.

Toyota has said it is aiming to introduce solid-state batteries by the mid-2020s.

($1 = 113.7000 yen)

Yorumlar (0)
13°
parçalı az bulutlu
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Trabzonspor 14 36
2. Konyaspor 14 26
3. Hatayspor 14 26
4. Fenerbahçe 14 24
5. Alanyaspor 14 24
6. Başakşehir 14 22
7. Karagümrük 14 22
8. Galatasaray 14 22
9. Adana Demirspor 14 20
10. Beşiktaş 14 20
11. Antalyaspor 14 18
12. Gaziantep FK 14 18
13. Altay 14 17
14. Sivasspor 14 16
15. Giresunspor 14 16
16. Kayserispor 14 16
17. Öznur Kablo Yeni Malatya 14 13
18. Göztepe 14 11
19. Kasımpaşa 14 10
20. Rizespor 14 10
Takımlar O P
1. Ümraniye 13 27
2. Ankaragücü 14 27
3. Eyüpspor 14 27
4. Bandırmaspor 13 25
5. Erzurumspor 12 25
6. İstanbulspor 13 20
7. Tuzlaspor 12 20
8. Kocaelispor 13 20
9. Samsunspor 13 19
10. Adanaspor 14 18
11. Menemenspor 13 17
12. Gençlerbirliği 13 17
13. Boluspor 13 16
14. Denizlispor 13 15
15. Bursaspor 13 14
16. Manisa FK 14 14
17. Ankara Keçiörengücü 13 13
18. Altınordu 14 13
19. Balıkesirspor 13 7
Takımlar O P
1. Chelsea 13 30
2. Man City 13 29
3. Liverpool 13 28
4. West Ham 13 23
5. Arsenal 13 23
6. Wolverhampton 13 20
7. Tottenham 12 19
8. M. United 13 18
9. Brighton 13 18
10. Leicester City 13 18
11. Crystal Palace 13 16
12. Brentford 13 16
13. Aston Villa 13 16
14. Everton 13 15
15. Southampton 13 14
16. Watford 13 13
17. Leeds United 13 12
18. Burnley 12 9
19. Norwich City 13 9
20. Newcastle 13 6
Takımlar O P
1. Real Madrid 14 33
2. Atletico Madrid 14 29
3. Real Sociedad 15 29
4. Sevilla 14 28
5. Real Betis 15 27
6. Rayo Vallecano 15 24
7. Barcelona 14 23
8. Athletic Bilbao 14 20
9. Espanyol 15 20
10. Osasuna 15 20
11. Valencia 15 19
12. Villarreal 14 16
13. Celta de Vigo 15 16
14. Mallorca 15 16
15. Deportivo Alaves 14 14
16. Granada 14 12
17. Elche 15 12
18. Cádiz 15 12
19. Getafe 15 10
20. Levante 15 7