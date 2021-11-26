banner363

Son Dakika
Rusya 10 ülkeye uçuşlar durduruldu!
DSÖ, yeni varyantın adını koydu: Omicron
Ankara'da ekmek 2,25 TL'ye yükseldi
Apple Türkiye'nin zamlı iPhone fiyatları
Nissan Magnite deliveries touch 30,000 units in India Read more at: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/auto/cars-uvs/nissan-magnite-deliveries-touch-30000-units-in-india/articleshow/87929288.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=tex

Japanese car maker Nissan on Friday said it has delivered 30,000 units of its compact sports utility vehicle Magnite in India, since its launch in December last year. Besides, the cumulative bookings of the all-new SUV have touched 72,000 mark, it said.

Global News 26.11.2021, 21:02
The key of the 30,000th Magnite SUV was handed over to a customer by Nissan AMIEO Region Chairperson Guillaume Cartier at a ceremony in Gurgaon on Friday, Nissan Motor India said in a release.

Nissan last year announced realigning its regional operations by regrouping its earlier seven global regions into four, to drive through the next phase of the NEXT global transformation plan of the company.

Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region (AMIEO), which covers more than 140 markets, is one among the four.

Nissan Magnite was the first global product to launch under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan.

"With this car (SUV Magnite), we wanted to shake up the highly competitive compact SUV segment in India. The Nissan Magnite symbolizes Nissan's commitment to driving innovation in India through daring design, technology and world class Indian manufacturing," said Cartier.

Nissan Magnite is being produced at the company's joint venture facility, Renault Nissan Auto India in Chennai.

"We are glad to have rolled-out the 30,000th Nissan Magnite. We have been able to achieve this milestone with the help and support from all our supplier partners," said Biju Balendran, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer AR Renault Nissan Auto India Pvt Ltd.

The launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite has proven itself to be a game-changer, redefining value in the SUV segment, said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, said, "Nissan Magnite is a core model under the company's global transformation strategy, and is playing a key role in strengthening Nissan's presence in India and overseas under 'Make in India, Make for the world'."

The Nissan Magnite comes with a warranty of two years (50,000kms) which can be extended for up to five years (100,000 kms) at a nominal cost and along with that the company has also launched a first-in-industry innovative Virtual Sales Advisor for its customers as part of its digital platform.

Also, Nissan India offers a subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a 'White Plate' and a "Buy Back Option" in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai, said the release, adding, the plan comes with zero down payment, zero insurance cost and zero maintenance cost.

13°
parçalı az bulutlu
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Trabzonspor 13 33
2. Hatayspor 13 26
3. Konyaspor 13 26
4. Alanyaspor 13 24
5. Fenerbahçe 13 23
6. Karagümrük 13 22
7. Başakşehir 13 21
8. Galatasaray 13 21
9. Beşiktaş 13 20
10. Adana Demirspor 13 19
11. Altay 13 16
12. Kayserispor 13 16
13. Antalyaspor 13 15
14. Gaziantep FK 13 15
15. Sivasspor 13 13
16. Giresunspor 13 13
17. Öznur Kablo Yeni Malatya 13 12
18. Göztepe 13 10
19. Kasımpaşa 13 9
20. Rizespor 13 7
Takımlar O P
1. Ümraniye 12 27
2. Ankaragücü 13 27
3. Eyüpspor 13 27
4. Bandırmaspor 13 25
5. Erzurumspor 12 25
6. Tuzlaspor 12 20
7. Kocaelispor 12 20
8. İstanbulspor 12 19
9. Adanaspor 13 18
10. Samsunspor 12 16
11. Bursaspor 12 14
12. Denizlispor 12 14
13. Menemenspor 12 14
14. Manisa FK 14 14
15. Gençlerbirliği 12 14
16. Boluspor 12 13
17. Ankara Keçiörengücü 12 10
18. Altınordu 13 10
19. Balıkesirspor 13 7
Takımlar O P
1. Chelsea 12 29
2. Man City 12 26
3. Liverpool 12 25
4. West Ham 12 23
5. Arsenal 12 20
6. Wolverhampton 12 19
7. Tottenham 12 19
8. M. United 12 17
9. Brighton 12 17
10. Crystal Palace 12 16
11. Everton 12 15
12. Leicester City 12 15
13. Southampton 12 14
14. Brentford 12 13
15. Aston Villa 12 13
16. Watford 12 13
17. Leeds United 12 11
18. Burnley 12 9
19. Norwich City 12 8
20. Newcastle 12 6
Takımlar O P
1. Real Madrid 13 30
2. Real Sociedad 14 29
3. Sevilla 13 28
4. Atletico Madrid 13 26
5. Real Betis 14 24
6. Rayo Vallecano 14 23
7. Barcelona 13 20
8. Athletic Bilbao 13 19
9. Osasuna 14 19
10. Valencia 14 18
11. Espanyol 14 17
12. Villarreal 13 16
13. Mallorca 14 15
14. Deportivo Alaves 13 14
15. Celta de Vigo 14 13
16. Cádiz 14 12
17. Granada 13 11
18. Elche 14 11
19. Getafe 14 9
20. Levante 14 7