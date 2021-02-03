banner363

banner380

banner396

banner403

banner420

Son Dakika
Farah Zeynep Abdullah'a sosyal medyadan tepki yağdı
Farah Zeynep Abdullah'a sosyal medyadan tepki yağdı
Düğünde Takılan Takılar Kime Ait?
Düğünde Takılan Takılar Kime Ait?
Bir evde üçten fazla köpeğe yasak
Bir evde üçten fazla köpeğe yasak
Dolar düşüşte...
Dolar düşüşte...

Nissan launches LEAF10 special version to celebrate 10 years of the first mass-market electric car

Nissan enhances LEAF’s advanced technologies and design with an all-new special version LEAF10 commemorates a successful decade of electric mobility while drawing inspiration from Nissan Ariya, the 100% electric coupé crossover

GLOBAL NEWS 03.02.2021, 13:21 03.02.2021, 13:24
1213
Nissan launches LEAF10 special version to celebrate 10 years of the first mass-market electric car

Nissan enhances LEAF’s advanced technologies and design with an all-new special version


    LEAF10 commemorates a successful decade of electric mobility while drawing inspiration from Nissan Ariya, the 100% electric coupé crossover


    Special version gears up for UK launch in February 2021 with new body colour, exterior detailing and connected technologies




Nissan introduces the LEAF10, a special edition of the popular all-electric car, to celebrate 10 successful years of sales as the first mass-market EV in the world.



Available in UK dealerships from February, LEAF10 introduces a new bold body colour to the Nissan palette, complemented by exquisite pattern detailing on the exterior.



LEAF10 enhances the model’s comprehensive suite of technologies, featuring intuitive in-car Wi-Fi that is ideal for families and those on the move plus new connected services. The latest special version boasts the award-winning ProPILOT, new Intelligent Rear View Mirror, and e-Pedal technologies, offering an engaging electrified driving experience.



“Since LEAF launched in 2010, Nissan has continued to evolve its EV technology, connected services and design to ensure it delivers on the demands and lifestyles of owners,” says Helen Perry, Chief Marketing Manager of Electric Passenger Cars & Infrastructure at Nissan Europe.



“Our iconic model has attracted over 180,000 motorists across Europe. We hope that with its enhanced styling features and latest technologies such as In-Car Wi-Fi and its remote functions including lock and unlock capabilities to receive packages; LEAF can continue to excite those who are just starting their EV journey. ”




Elevating LEAF’s sleek exterior styling


With a nod to Nissan’s Japanese DNA and to the design nuances of Ariya, Nissan’s first all-electric coupé crossover which embodies the future of the brand; LEAF10 has been embellished with a striking and intricate Kumiko pattern that adorns the wing mirrors, roofline and boot lid. The patterning perfectly complements the all-new sleek name badge, which sits proudly on its C-pillar.



LEAF10 customers can choose from two body colours – standard Pearl Black Metallic, or the brand new two-tone Ceramic Grey and Pearl Black cost option.



To complete the stylish exterior, LEAF10 comes with 17-inch alloys as standard on all N-Connecta models for an even more dynamic look and feel.





Including intelligent and connected technology



LEAF10 is available with Nissan’s versatile In-Car Wi-Fi hotspot providing in-built 4G connectivity for up to seven devices.



This functionality compliments the range of utilities on the NissanConnect Services smartphone app, which allows owners to control key features remotely - such as monitoring the battery charge level and locking or unlocking their vehicle to accept deliveries.



Drivers will also be able to enjoy a comfortable commute, with the ability to pre-heat their LEAF for their journey.



A host of innovative safety features enhance the LEAF’s technology offering further. For extra peace-of-mind, owners can set alerts to ensure their LEAF stays within the limits – whether that is a pre-defined location or within a certain speed.



Customers will also benefit from Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention (IBSI), , and Nissan’s newly launched Intelligent Rear View Mirror, usually a £395 cost option, to provide greater visibility and reassurance whilst driving. These innovative safety features perfectly complement the already technically advanced EV.



The Nissan LEAF10 starts from £28,820 OTR (including the Plug in Car Grant), and is available from 1st February.



For more information about Nissan’s products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.
 

Yorumlar (0)
14°
açık
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Fenerbahçe 22 48
2. Galatasaray 22 45
3. Beşiktaş 21 44
4. Alanyaspor 21 37
5. Trabzonspor 21 36
6. Gaziantep FK 21 35
7. Hatayspor 22 35
8. Karagümrük 21 31
9. Antalyaspor 21 29
10. Malatyaspor 21 28
11. Kasımpaşa 22 26
12. Rizespor 22 26
13. Göztepe 21 25
14. Sivasspor 21 24
15. Başakşehir 22 24
16. Konyaspor 20 23
17. Kayserispor 21 22
18. Erzurumspor 21 20
19. Gençlerbirliği 21 19
20. Ankaragücü 21 18
21. Denizlispor 21 17
Takımlar O P
1. Giresunspor 19 41
2. İstanbulspor 19 40
3. Samsunspor 19 37
4. Adana Demirspor 19 34
5. Tuzlaspor 19 33
6. Altay 19 32
7. Ankara Keçiörengücü 19 31
8. Altınordu 19 31
9. Bursaspor 19 30
10. Bandırmaspor 19 27
11. Adanaspor 19 24
12. Ümraniye 19 21
13. Boluspor 19 19
14. Akhisar Bld.Spor 19 19
15. Menemen Belediyespor 19 19
16. Balıkesirspor 19 16
17. Ankaraspor 19 13
18. Eskişehirspor 19 4
Takımlar O P
1. Man City 20 44
2. M. United 21 41
3. Liverpool 21 40
4. Leicester City 21 39
5. West Ham 21 35
6. Tottenham 20 33
7. Chelsea 21 33
8. Everton 19 33
9. Aston Villa 19 32
10. Arsenal 22 31
11. Southampton 20 29
12. Leeds United 20 29
13. Wolverhampton 22 26
14. Crystal Palace 21 26
15. Newcastle 21 22
16. Burnley 20 22
17. Brighton 21 21
18. Fulham 20 14
19. West Bromwich 22 12
20. Sheffield United 22 11
Takımlar O P
1. Atletico Madrid 19 50
2. Barcelona 20 40
3. Real Madrid 20 40
4. Sevilla 20 39
5. Villarreal 21 35
6. Real Sociedad 21 32
7. Real Betis 21 30
8. Granada 21 29
9. Levante 20 26
10. Celta de Vigo 21 25
11. Athletic Bilbao 20 24
12. Getafe 20 24
13. Cádiz 21 24
14. Valencia 21 23
15. Eibar 21 20
16. Real Valladolid 21 20
17. Osasuna 21 19
18. Deportivo Alaves 21 19
19. Elche 19 17
20. Huesca 21 16